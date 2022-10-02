Gymnast Livvy Dunne in skimpy bikini with birthday energy

Livvy Dunne is posing close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne is stunning in a bikini as she low-key celebrates her birthday.

On October 1, the Louisiana State University gymnast kissed her teens goodbye – Livvy is now 20.

The most followed NCAA athlete on social media made sure to mark her special day on Instagram, this as she reposted from her mother, Kat Dunne, who was sending well wishes on her special day.

Livvy posted to her Instagram Stories with the collage of images Kat shared.

Included were adorable childhood images of Livvy, plus more recent and joint ones, including Livvy all grown up. At the bottom far right, Livvy stunned as she posed in a skimpy bikini and while hugging her mother.

All smiles and closed eyes, Livvy showed off her athlete figure in her blue swimwear, but it was love vibes from Livvy’s mom as the collage of images celebrated Livvy’s milestone.

“Happy birthday” and “20” appeared in text, with mom Kat also writing: “I love you.”

Livvy Dunne already a fast-rising star before turning 20

In 2021, Livvy made headlines for signing her first brand deal with Vuori Clothing and she now fronts plenty more brands as the face of American Eagle, Plantfuel, and Forever 21.

By the age of 19, Livvy had already attended two major red carpet events – the ESPYs and the VMAs earlier this year.

Livvy Dunne’s mother seems super proud

Livvy’s website has an entire section authored by mom Kat – posts largely document Livvy’s gymnastics achievements.

“Olivia Dunne was featured on a billboard in Times Square on July 1st, celebrating the landmark NCAA NIL rule changes that were taking affect. Livvy, as she is known to her 5.2 million followers on social media, has a lot to celebrate,” Kat wrote last year, adding: “She is currently the most followed NCAA athlete across all social media, boasting a 4.1 million person following on TikTok and over 1.1 million on Instagram.”

The figures have since risen to 6 million for Livvy’s TikTok and over 2 million on her Instagram.

Livvy has marked her birthday via a permanent Instagram post. She stunned fans in a strappy little black dress while showing off her killer figure and sending out a gorgeous smile. In a caption, she wrote: “Rip my teenage years #20.”

Livvy’s IG is followed by gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Nastia Liukin.