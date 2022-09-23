Gymnast Livvy Dunne in sheer leotard with 360 views

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne is stunning fans as she slips back into her leotard and shows off her athletic figure.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast might make headlines as a carousel of fashion brands snap her up, but she hasn’t abandoned the one look that made her famous.

Livvy updated her TikTok yesterday as she posted footage of herself in a sheer leotard, and she even turned around to share a 360.

Livvy is now the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, with over 6 million TikTok followers and north of 2 million on Instagram.

Footage showed the New Jersey native all smiles and going for the exaggerated facial expressions that go hand-in-hand with a TikTok lip-sync.

Wearing a purple and black leotard with see-through paneling and sparkly details, Livvy sizzled as she showed off her toned legs and tiny waist, also drawing attention to her facial features with a close-up.

Livvy filmed herself indoors and from a gym, also kicking up one leg at the end of her video for a fun flourish. In a caption, the 2022 ESPYs face wrote: “Picture day:) #foryou #gymnastics #lsu #fakebody.”

Livvy’s TikToks can easily top 10 million views, and fans are racking up fast. Also gaining momentum are the brands signing Livvy for her endorsement potential.

Livvy Dunne fronting big brands in 2022

Livvy landed her Vuori Clothing deal in 2021 and now also fronts American Eagle, Plantfuel, and Forever 21, this in the wake of the NCAA reversing its ban forbidding athletes from using their image or name for monetary gain. “The NIL rule change has always been a dream of mine, and I didn’t know if it was actually ever going to happen,” Livvy told NY Post.

“I think it’s great for female student athletes in gymnastics like myself because there is really no professional league after college, so we can capitalize on our opportunities right now. It’s such a special thing. It’s like I’m part of history, all of us student athletes are,” she added.

Livvy Dunne set for superstardom

Livvy’s Instagram shows her gymnastics edge but also how her career has become multi-faceted. Promos are regular, and Livvy has been traveling, too. This year, she’s hit up Hollywood, CA for the ESPYS, New York City, plus her home New Jersey state.

Livvy hit up NJ for a Fourth of July break, one bringing plenty of swimwear action.