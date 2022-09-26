Gymnast Livvy Dunne in sheer leotard for ‘cinematic masterpiece’

Livvy Dunne strikes a pose in sparkling eyeshadow. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne is getting busy in her leotard as she shares a little something special on her TikTok.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast is now followed by over 6 million on the platform, and a recent video reminded fans that despite her rising influencer status, the gymnastics haven’t gone anywhere.

Livvy updated on Sunday with a fellow gymnast as the two twinned in purple sparkly leotards.

Showing off impressive moves from a gym, Livvy accentuated her super-toned figure and steely-strong muscles in her partially-sheer and snazzy leotard.

She’s seen jumping sideways and running around, although she largely went TikTok-style with coordinated moves as she and her gal pal delivered a duet.

Livvy accompanied her video with dramatic classical music using a Dani Valle sound – she kept things light while entertaining her rising fanbase, also taking to her caption and writing:

“Cinematic masterpiece.” She also tagged fellow LSU gymnast Lena Marenas.

Livvy was already creating buzz in 2021 as she became the most followed NCAA athlete on social media – the blonde beauty also boasts over 2 million followers on Instagram. Over on IG, posts mainly focus on the New Jersey native’s promotional deals – these include being an ambassador for brands including Plantfuel, American Eagle, Forever 21, and Vuori Clothing.

Livvy Dunne outlines career from a young age

Livvy started young, and it’s paying off.

“I started competitive gymnastics when I was seven years old, [and] I went from Level 4 to Level 8 the following year. By the time I was ten years old, I completed a full Level 10 season and then went on [to compete] at the Hopes Challenge, where I placed 2nd,” she told Inside Gymnastics Magazine.

Livvy was already breaking records before she hit her teens. “When I was 11 years old, I was the youngest junior elite competitor in the 2014 U.S. Classic,” she continued.

Livvy Dunne is the one to watch as she hits ‘it’ girl status

Livvy continues her gymnastics endeavors, but she’s fast rising as a celebrity.

Earlier this year, she graced the ESPYs red carpet in Hollywood, CA, wearing a stunning backless white dress that drew attention to her slim frame.

She shared the girly look on Instagram while marking her red carpet moment – also attending the event was Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Tagging herself in L.A., Livvy wrote: “ESPYS 2022.” The star is followed by Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.