Livvy Dunne poses in pink. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is back to hardcore training after some summer downtime.

The 19-year-old star and rising social media sensation continues to update fans via her social media. She’s also not short on the follower count, with 2021 already seeing her as the most followed NCAA athlete online.

Livvy boasts over five million TikTok followers and has just hit two million on Instagram.

The blonde posted to the latter platform earlier today, sharing a quick story showing her with a fellow gymnast, ready for the fall season’s training.

The photo showed Livvy taking a selfie from a locker room area. The Vuori Clothing partner showcased her fit figure in a stretchy and skimpy white sports bra she paired with boy shorts.

Showing off her shredded abs, toned legs, and golden tan, Livvy wore her blonde locks swept up into a bun. Her pal, meanwhile, wore a Nike sports bra in black, plus a pair of briefs.

A geo-tag placed the Louisiana State University gymnast at LSU Gymnastics Training Facility.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy has had a busy year filled with high-profile stuff. In 2022, she made her red carpet debut at the ESPYs in Hollywood, CA. The event was also attended by Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Livvy Dunne knows good gymnastics

Livvy has been making headlines for backflipping on beach sands during a bikini-clad gymnastics session this month. Behind the glitzy showoffs, there’s plenty of hard training, not to mention accolades.

After telling fans that she was only five years old when she was invited to her first pre-team at her gym, Livvy reveals on her website that “once I started competing, i knew I had a passion for the sport. After winning level 4 State Championships and beating the state all-around record, I moved from level 5 to level 8 in one year. When I was nine years old, I competed level 9 and made it to regionals.”

“The next year, at ten years old, I competed level 10 and went to NIT. My coach and I decided to try and qualify for the U.S. Challenge,” Livvy adds.

Livvy Dunne in demand with major brands

Livvy has now secured herself a healthy portfolio of brand deals.

In 2021, she landed her first major brand deal with Vuori Clothing. She’s since snagged partnerships with Forever 21 and American Eagle, plus Plantfuel.