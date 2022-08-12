Gymnast Livvy Dunne in kitchen bikini for surprise duet

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is delighting fans with a kitchen surprise as she both stuns in a bikini and a dress while welcoming a special guest.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast pleased her massive fanbase on TikTok at the start of the week, posting an upbeat and fun video as she showcased her athlete physique and also glammed up in a 1920s flapper look.

Posting for her 5 million+ followers, Livvy showed off her toned legs, abs, and golden tan in one half of the video, this as she danced around her kitchen in a blue bikini.

Livvy looked sensational in her swimwear, and fans had more than just the bikini to look at. Over on the other half of the slide, the blonde was with rapper Yung Gravy – here, she wore a strappy LBD and pearls, plus a baseball cap.

Taking to her caption, the American Eagle partner wrote: “#duet with @YungGravy,” adding a #foryou.

Over 500,000 likes have been left.

Livvy continues to enjoy immense success on social media and recently celebrated hitting 2 million followers on Instagram. By 2021, she was already the most followed NCAA athlete on social media and has since landed deals with brands including Forever 21 and Vuori Clothing, plus Plantfuel.

Livvy Dunne outlines achievements ahead of social media career

Livvy tells fans about herself on her website – adorably, she admits to starting gymnastics as a child because she wanted a “sparkly pink leotard.”

The flexible star adds, “Once I started competing, I knew I had a passion for the sport. After winning level four State Championships and beating the state all-around record, I moved from level five to level eight in one year. When I was 9 years old, I competed level nine and made it to regionals. The next year, at 10 years old, I competed level 10 and went to NIT. My coach and I decided to try and qualify for the U.S. Challenge.”

Livvy Dunne stuns to front Forever 21

Earlier this year, Livvy channeled a Barbie look as she modeled both a tennis skirt and shorts look for clothing brand Forever 21.

Posing from a studio kitted out with retro 80s items and wearing pink over-the-ear headphones, Livvy showed off her gymnast legs as she looked cute as a button, also wearing a Barbie logo tank top and sneakers. “#ad Barbie for the day with @forever21,” she wrote.

Also fronting clothing brands are gymnast Simone Biles for Athleta and Olympian Aly Raisman for Aerie.