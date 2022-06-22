Gymnast Livvy Dunne in Daisy Dukes for Nashville nights

Livvy Dunne poses on the beach. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Teen gymnast Livvy Dunne is stunning in a late-night Daisy Dukes look.

The 19-year-old artistic gymnast is now the most followed NCAA athlete on social media – alongside her 5 million+ TikTok followers, there’s another 1 million+ subscribed to her Instagram. New photos are showing the blonde in a cute night look, also celebrating a little Nashville nightlife.

Livvy Dunne stuns in Daisy Dukes for Nashville night outing

Going for a cowgirl vibe as she posed amid downtown streets, Livvy showed off her toned legs and arms, plus hints of her peachy rear as she modeled a tight and high-waisted pair of denim Daisy Dukes.

Pairing her shorts with a strappy black top, Livvy brandished a matching cowboy hat to honor her Southern location – she folded a leg slightly while by a busy road, also sending out some direct eye contact.

A swipe right brought a similar pose, adding in the Louisiana State University gymnast’s heart-melting smile. Livvy also closed her eyes here, writing, “A rehash of Nash.” She tagged herself in Nashville, TN.

Dunne’s social media has been buzzing of late, and it’s all earning the blonde cash. She’s now fronting apparel brands including Vuori Clothing and American Eagle. Just this month, she announced her partnership with the popular clothing label Forever 21. Opting for an ’80s and Barbie-style shoot, the gymnast posed amid a retro studio setting and in a tiny yellow tennis skirt, then switched to shorts for a bit of a stretch.

Livvy’s earning potential comes as the NCAA reverses its policies on allowing athletes to promote themselves via selling their name or image.

Livvy Dunne grateful for NIL rule change

“The NIL rule change has always been a dream of mine, and I didn’t know if it was actually ever going to happen,” Livvy told NY Post. “I think it’s great for female student athletes in gymnastics like myself because there is really no professional league after college, so we can capitalize on our opportunities right now. It’s such a special thing. It’s like I’m part of history, all of us student athletes are.”

“I want to be a role model to young girls and I think it’s really awesome that I am a female in this. I feel like most people expected [male] football and basketball players to get the biggest endorsement deals,” she added.

Livvy’s Instagram is followed by Olympic gymnasts Nastia Liukin and McKayla Maroney, plus country singer Jessie James Decker.