Gymnast Livvy Dunne in crop top and tiny shorts strikes a pose

Livvy Dunne is gorgeous in her recent mirror selfie. Pic credit: @livvydunnne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne gifted her fans yet another gorgeous photo as she snapped a quick mirror selfie.

The current LSU gymnast has continued to share her latest adventures and further endeavors with all of her fans as she is the perfect representation of her beloved LSU school.

The gymnast decided to take a break from her studies and vigorous training schedule as she posed for a quick mirror selfie instead.

As usual, Livvy looked amazing while she offered up a full-length view in the photo.

The athlete sat her in a lofty space filled with plants and cute decor in the background.

Livvy sat on the ground as she snapped the shot and took to her Instagram Story to show off the scenic view.

Livvy Dunne stuns for a mirror selfie

When it comes to eye-catching material, Livvy certainly checks all the boxes.

With her bubbly personality and killer fits, the incredibly skilled gymnast makes her content that much more mesmerizing as she is easily loved by her 2.4 million Instagram fans.

In her most recent share, Livvy demonstrated just that as she posed for the snapshot.

The blonde beauty left her audience with a simple mirror selfie, however, she looked fabulous as she kneeled on the ground.

Livvy was captured wearing a pair of speckled gray shorts which were a loose, high-waisted fit that gave the young athlete a little extra room for comfort.

Livvy sported a cream-colored tank top with a ribbed texture that was cropped leaving her fans with a view of her killer abs.

She left her hair parted down the middle as her blonde locks naturally fell down her shoulders.

The gymnast went with a more natural face as she wore little to no makeup while she effortlessly glistened in the shot.

She then wore her clear glasses gently on top of her head while she sported a pretty gold necklace.

Livvy tagged LSU in the picture while she allowed her followers to view the selfie for 24 hours.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne partners with American Eagle

In another post, Livvy was captured sporting a pair of American Eagle jeans after partnering with the brand.

The gymnast worked with the company as she happily promoted their stylish denim pants.

American Eagle is certainly known for their wide selection of denim along with its more affordable prices and in this post, Livvy stated just that.

She captioned the post, “best jeans ever :)@americaneagle #aepartner #aejeans.”

Thankfully, fans can count on Livvy for not only some jaw-dropping content but for fashion advice and stylistic choices as well.

Her fans came out to support her American Eagle admiration as the post secured over 378k likes.