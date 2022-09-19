Gymnast Livvy Dunne in bikini celebrates weekend surfing

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne is showing off her gymnast figure and her sense of fun as she enjoys a weekend riding the waves.

The New Jersey-born sensation, 19, is known for keeping active in just about every way possible, and a new photo on her social media has confirmed she’s 100% up for the ocean.

Posting to her Instagram Stories this weekend, Livvy sizzled as she surfed with a girlfriend, showing off her impressive skills and her cute swimwear style while likely also contributing to her rising fanbase. The Louisiana State University gymnast is now followed by 2.1 million on Instagram. On TikTok, she boasts 6 million followers.

The sporty shot showed Livvy seemingly at ease despite a challenging-looking wave.

Livvy was photographed crouched a little and on a board, this as she drew attention to her fit figure in a skimpy two-piece. She opted for a dark shade while focusing on her moves, rocking wet hair from the ocean spray.

Livvy seemed to be having the time of her life, also shouting out pal Lily Chee for keeping her company.

The American Eagle ambassador offered no clue where she might be, though.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy has plenty going on as her celebrity status rises and an increasing number of brands fight for her endorsement power.

Livvy Dunne signed to big brands

In 2021, Livvy was signed to Vuori Clothing, telling Business of College Sports:

“Ever since I put on my first Vuori sports bra, it was such quality material, and I knew it’s something that I wanted to introduce to my following because it felt right to me. The world needs to see it. It’s such a great brand.” Adding that fashion has always been a “passion” of hers, Livvy continued:

“Before college, my coach and I would design my own custom leotards for all my major competitions. I love expressing myself through my style and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing.” The blonde is now also signed to Forever 21, American Eagle, and Plantfuel.

Livvy Dunne is leading the way for NCAA athletes

Livvy was already the most followed NCAA athlete on social media last year.

Her TikTok videos can easily top 10 million views.

Livvy has also been rubbing shoulders with high-profile gymnastics faces this year. She joined Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman on the EPYS carpet this summer.