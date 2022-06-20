Gymnast Livvy Dunne in Barbie tennis skirt with leggy stretch

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Artistic gymnast Livvy Dunne is big-time upping her endorsement game as brands rush to sign her.

The 19-year-old is now the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, and her latest sign-up sees her fronting popular clothing brand Forever 21. In an Instagram update made ahead of the weekend, Livvy showed off a full ’80s Barbie look complete with a stretch, including a tennis skirt and a shorts look.

Livvy Dunne got Barbie vibes in new Forever 21 ad

Livvy, already signed to American Eagle, posted three days ago with two photos.

The first shot showed the Louisiana State University gymnast indoors and backed by floor-to-ceiling mirrors, a pink yoga mat, plus a super old-school pink TV.

All smiles as she flicked her high ponytail, Dunne posed in a lemon yellow and pleated tennis skirt, a strappy Barbie logo tank, plus a funky cut-off tee – the latter went bolero style as Livvy added in pink-and-white sneakers and white socks.

Showing off her toned legs and wearing pink over-ear headphones, Livvy drove fans to swipe, where a photo showed her in skimpy yellow gym shorts and a matching cropped tank. Here, the Vuori Clothing partner stretched her hamstring out with a forward lunge.

In a caption, Livvy wrote: “ad Barbie for the day with @forever21.” Fans have left over 300,000 likes.

Forever 21 is joining the brand bandwagon as it signs famous faces for its promos. Its 2022 collab with designer Herve Leger has been fronted by reality star Lisa Rinna and 21-year-old model daughter Amelia Hamlin.

Livvy, now followed by over 5 million on TikTok, is likely raking in mega cash as she influences and promotes brands – she’s also a Plantfuel athlete. “Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!” experts at Vox advise.

Livvy Dunne joins gymnasts fronting major brands

Livvy signed with Vuori in September 2021. She joins the list of gymnasts now representing major brands. Olympic superstar Simone Biles has fronted Uber Eats and SK-II, plus Nike.

She currently fronts sandwich chain Subway and sports clothing brand Athleta. Meanwhile, Fierce Five member Aly Raisman is the face of Silk Milk and clothing retailer Aerie. McKayla Maroney, 26, has been signed to GEICO car insurance.