Gymnast Livvy Dunne impresses in bikini on a boat

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnastics sensation Livvy Dunne is stunning fans as she flaunts her bikini body on a weekend boat trip.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State Gymnastics face was back in her New Jersey home state for the Fourth of July, and it looks like she decided to spend some of it out on the water.

Livvy Dunne stuns in weekend bikini on boat outing

Posting for her 1.9 million Instagram followers and via her stories last weekend, Livvy sent out happy vibes as she enjoyed the perks of a yacht outing.

Tagging herself at Raritan Bay, between New York and New Jersey, Livvy kneeled while topping up her tan and showing off a black bikini with cheeky bottoms.

Looking ahead as her long blonde hair blew in the wind, the Vuori Clothing partner flaunted her super-toned legs and arms, also peeping hints of her face.

No caption was offered.

Livvy Dunne in a bikini on a boat. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy had announced that she was returning back to New Jersey for the holiday weekend at the end of last month. Posting to Instagram, the most followed NCAA athlete on social media wrote: “@jerseyshore nothing compares” while posing in a cute watermelon-colored bikini. Livvy does post gymnastics content – also on her TikTok, followed by 5.5 million – but it tends to be brand shout-outs these days as she lands increasingly lucrative deals.

Livvy Dunne fronting major brands as career rises

Livvy now fronts Forever 21, American Eagle, and Vuori Clothing, plus Plantfuel.

Livvy outlines her rapid gymnastics climb on her website, even telling fans why she got into the sport.

“I started gymnastics when i was three years old because I wanted a sparkly pink leotard,” she writes, adding: “But, little did I know what an exciting future was ahead of me. When I was five years old, I was invited to try out for the pre-team at my gym ENA. Once I started competing, i knew I had a passion for the sport. After winning level 4 State Championships and beating the state all-around record, I moved from level 5 to level 8 in one year.”

Livvy continues: “In fall of 2019 I signed my National Letter of Intent to attend LSU on a full athletic scholarship for gymnastics.” Now, the blonde doesn’t seem to need to apply anywhere. Fans and brands flock to her.

Livvy now also boasts a celebrity following on social media. Her Instagram is followed by Olympic gymnasts Nastia Liukin and McKayla Maroney, plus country singer Jessie James Decker.