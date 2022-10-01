Gymnast Livvy Dunne has ‘squirrels in my leotard’

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne is back in her leotard, this time bringing a little “squirrels” action.

The Louisiana State University gymnast, 19, reminded her rising TikTok fanbase just why she’s a social media sensation yesterday, posting for her huge following and delivering a little humor, plus her figure.

In 2021, Livvy was already the most followed NCAA athlete on social media and now boasts 6 million TikTok followers, plus north of 2 million on Instagram.

Going light-hearted and with a gal pal, Livvy showed off her athlete figure in a skimpy and revealing leotard, one definitely drawing attention to her trim waistline and toned legs.

Shot inside a lobby and likely at LSU, Livvy bopped around from faux leather couches while in a sleeveless dark leotard and socks. She swung her hips and shimmied around as her friend delivered a ta-da fist motion – at the end, Livvy lip-synced while jumping off the couches and leaning towards the camera.

Given that Squirrels In My Pants was the chosen sound, the caption seemed apt.

Livvy told fans: “Squirrels in my leo.” Over 2 million views have been clocked.

Livvy is also active on Instagram, where recent photos have documented her 2022 ESPYs appearance in Hollywood, plus her invite to the VMAs this year.

The blonde also recently marked hitting 2 million followers, posing at night and from a car while in a leggy LBD. “Thank you for 2 mil,” she wrote in a caption to mark the milestone.

Livvy Dunne knew she had a ‘passion’ from early on

Livvy began gymnastics as a young child, and has admitted that she was drawn to the sport because of the cute and glittery leotards. Speaking more seriously as she outlined her career on her website, the New Jersey native told fans:

“Once I started competing, i knew I had a passion for the sport. After winning level 4 State Championships and beating the state all-around record, I moved from level 5 to level 8 in one year.” She added that “when I was nine years old, I competed level 9 and made it to regionals.”

Livvy Dunne attracting well-known brands

Livvy is now signed to an increasing number of brands as her endorsement potential makes waves.

She fronts Plantfuel, American Eagle, Forever 21, and Vuori Clothing.

Vuori marked Livvy’s first major brand deal – she signed with the label in 2021.