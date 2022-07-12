Gymnast Livvy Dunne goes buns out in kitchen bikini

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is impressing fans from her kitchen in a cheeky thong bikini.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast is fresh from delighting her 5.6 million TikTok followers with new content – following Fourth of July headlines she made for hitting beaches in her New Jersey home state, the blonde is back for more swimwear action.

Livvy Dunne stuns in bikini dance from her kitchen

Big-time channeling the home dance trends currently sweeping TikTok, Livvy stunned in a blue bikini as she flaunted her athletic body and showed her fun side.

The American Eagle partner showed off her tan as she leaned forward before stepping back to showcase her figure – a white kitchen backed Livvy as she danced around in her halterneck and sporty two-piece.

Shaking her hips as she let loose, the Vuori Clothing ambassador drew attention to her killer abs, with a moment near the end showing a little cheek.

“@YungGravy,” a caption read, with Livvy adding a #foryou, #fakebody, and #beach.

Over 4 million views have been clocked. On Livvy’s Instagram, likes have also been coming in fast as the social media sensation thrills her 1.9 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Livvy last posted five days ago and from a yacht as she enjoyed ocean waters while in New Jersey. “Whatever floats your boat,” she amusingly wrote while topping up her tan right on the water and wowing in a tight black bikini. Fans have left over 490,000 likes.

Livvy is now the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, also boasting Olympian followers. Her Instagram is followed by Olympic gymnasts Nastia Liukin and McKayla Maroney – country singer Jessie James Decker is also a fan.

Livvy Dunne opens up on fast climb to fame

In October 2021, Dunne opened up to NY Post on life in the limelight and finally being allowed to use her image for promotional gains as the NCAA overturned old rules.

“I don’t feel too much pressure, because doing social media is always something that I’ve loved, and I’ve always taken it pretty seriously,” she said, adding: “At times, I can get overwhelmed with how busy things are, but I don’t feel pressure on a day-to-day basis.”

Livvy is likely inundated by brand offers and has cherry-picked a few. Alongside fronting American Eagle and Vuori Clothing, she boasts deals with Plantfuel and Forever 21.