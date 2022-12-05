Livvy Dunne sizzled in skintight spandex. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne looked picture-perfect over the weekend in a black spandex workout set to promote Vuori performance apparel in San Diego, California.

The 20-year-old New Jersey native posed on one leg with one arm outstretched overhead and the other down by her side.

Of course, her famous figure looks amazing straight-on, but it was equally stunning from the side as the viewpoint showed off every inch of her curves.

Beyond the skintight ensemble, one of the other captivating things Livvy could be seen wearing was a bright, luminous smile on her face.

She had her eyes closed, and head tilted back, allowing her silky blonde ponytail to drape gracefully behind.

Livvy broke up the black with a pair of contrasting white athletic sneakers, which appeared fresh out of the box.

Now, for anyone wanting more of Livvy’s fit figure in Vuori clothing, get ready because it’s about to get spicy.

Livvy Dunne sizzled in black spandex workout set to promote Vuori clothing

It’s no secret that Livvy looks great in everything she puts on, but the athlete is most at home in workout apparel, making her the perfect ambassador for Vuori clothing.

In October, the five-foot-six social media sensation dropped to her knees in skintight black leggings and a matching tank top to promote the brand.

If that first photo didn’t sell the clothes, the second that showed her glancing back over her shoulder definitely did.

She was captured in what appeared to be a parking garage, asking her followers for a ride in the caption, saying, “come scoop!”

Livvy Dunne stunned in skimpy leotard by balance beam for preseason love

Livvy showed off her curvy derrière a few days ago, wearing a revealing leotard while standing by a chalk-covered balance beam.

The Louisiana State University athlete wore an intense facial expression highlighting her chiseled jawline and lovely profile.

Staying in the zone, she tied her golden locks up in an effortless messy bun to keep all the focus on her training efforts.

She added a punny caption, “’tis the pre-szn :).”

Beyond her incredible skills as an athlete, one of Livvy’s fiercest attributes is her ability to stand up for herself.

In light of recent criticism over how she makes her money, Livvy spoke to the New York Times, saying, “Seven figures. That is something I’m proud of. Especially since I’m a woman in college sports. There are no professional leagues for most women’s sports after college.”