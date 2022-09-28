Gymnast Livvy Dunne gets ‘cozy’ while braless on the floor

Livvy Dunne poses close up in her car. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne is ushering in the cozy fall vibes.

The Louisiana State University gymnast updated her Instagram Stories earlier this week with a cute denim and crop top outfit as she slipped back into her ambassador shoes for one of the brands she fronts.

Livvy, 19, might have kicked off her career flipping across mats, but with rising celebrity status, she’s now signed to brands including Plantfuel, Forever 21, Vuori Clothing, and American Eagle.

One image showed the blonde kneeling down while indoors on light carpeted floors.

Livvy modeled a light acid wash pair of jeans, pairing them with an itty-bitty and olive green crop top as she rocked the braless trend.

Livvy showed off her toned figure as she drew attention to her slim arms and tiny waist. She also wore her blonde locks down while snapping her selfie and wearing eyeglasses. “Cozy in AE,” she wrote.

In a separate story, the New Jersey native took things outdoors where she posed in the same American Eagle look. She posed by balcony railings while backed by modern apartment complex buildings. She encouraged fans to “shop” her look, linking them to the American Eagle website.

Livvy ensured she mentioned her partner status with the popular apparel label.

Livvy Dunne has Olympic hopes

Livvy began gymnastics as a child, and she’s got her eye on Gold.

“As an elite gymnast, I am always working to earn a spot to represent the USA internationally. The Olympics is a certainly a goal,” she told Inside Gymnastics Magazine. She also let slip a fair few achievements since starting her training.

“When I was 11 years old, I was the youngest junior elite competitor in the 2014 US Classic. The following year, I qualified for my first National Championships, and have qualified every year since,” she added.

Livvy Dunne stuns in stylish looks on Instagram

Livvy does seem to favor the jeans and crop top look. Recently, she modeled a similar one to yesterday’s, posing from a stadium and in figure-hugging blue jeans, plus a tiny white crop top.

Showing off her athlete figure, Livvy sizzled as she added in a baseball cap. “Put me in coach,” she wrote while sitting in the spectator seating area.

American Eagle favors gymnasts as its Aerie branch has Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman as an ambassador.