Gymnast Livvy Dunne folds leg in weekend underwear

Gymnast Livvy Dunne has been impressing the digital space in a tight undies look. The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast, also the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media, has been busy showing off her figure in weekend Instagram stories, and this one even saw her folding a leg for a fun twist.

Posting on Saturday, the blonde flaunted her enviable frame in a tight black underwear set while getting her influencer on.

Livvy Dunne stuns with gymnast body in underwear

Going for a selfie, Livvy posed amid honey marbled floors and from a chic living room with muted accent furnishings.

The social media sensation flaunted her impossibly-long and toned legs while in classic-cut black briefs, also sporting a matching and long-sleeved crop top flashing her rock-hard abs.

Toying with her long blonde hair, Dunne went fun as she threw up an arm and folded one leg at the same time for a flourishing finale, then tagging Vuorie clothing in her caption.

Livvy is followed by 1.8 million on Instagram.

Olivia didn’t #ad her post, but she is a Vuori Clothing partner. The blonde beauty has also been snapped up by popular clothing retailer American Eagle – AE is known for tapping social media stars and current has TikTok superstar Addison Rae as a promo face.

As to her career in gymnastics, it’s on the up for Dunne.

“Hi, my name is Olivia, but my friends call me Livvy. I started gymnastics when i was three years old because I wanted a sparkly pink leotard. But, little did I know what an exciting future was ahead of me,” Livvy writes on her website. Dunne has also designed her own leotards in collabs, telling fans: “I love fashion design. especially enjoy participating in the design of my custom leotards. I get to work on everything from the original sketches to fabric selection with my coach, Jen. It is so exciting when the finished designs win leotard contests and online polls. I love to see my ideas come to life.”

Livvy Dunne boasts impressive gymnast following

Olivia’s Instagram is followed by 32-year-old Olympian Nastia Liukin and 26-year-old Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney. Livvy, meanwhile, follows a handful of famous faces, not limited to mogul Kylie Jenner and supermodel Hailey Bieber. Earlier this year, she attended Coachella music festival in Palm Springs, CA, posting pink swimsuit snaps as she shouted out #RevolveFestival.