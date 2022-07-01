Gymnast Livvy Dunne folds leg in tight bikini

Livvy Dunne poses on the beach. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is stunning fans with new bikini shots as she gets ready to hit the beach on the Jersey Shore.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast makes headlines via either her Instagram or TikTok updates these days – with 1.9 million IG and 5.5 million TikTok followers, she’s the most followed NCAA athlete on social media.

Livvy Dunne stuns in bikini for Jersey Shore homecoming

Seemingly pleased to be back in her home state, Livvy updated shortly before the weekend with a trio of bikini snaps.

The American Eagle partner, freshly signed to Forever 21 via a new deal, posed flaunting her athlete body in a super tight and super cute two-piece.

Opting for a halterneck bikini in watermelon shades, the blonde opened smiling and snapped in profile as she stood in a doorway, also rocking her long blonde locks up into a bun.

Showing off her mean tan and legs in the next slide, Livvy folded a leg with a happy closed-eyes pose, then returning for a candid smile in her closing shot. “@jersey shore nothing compares,” she wrote.

Livvy didn’t shout out a brand here, although she did back in June, this as she hit up California shores in Malibu and name-dropped the Vuori Clothing brand she holds a partner status with. “What’s up ‘bu?” she wrote, also tagging Vuori. The stunner is, in addition to the aforementioned brands, also a Plantfuel partner.

“This is my first exclusive brand deal I’ve ever done, so I was trying to find a brand to work with that is authentic to me and that I would want to introduce to my audience to because they trust me,” Livvy told Forbes last year as she landed her first major deal with Vuori.

“I’m super excited about this partnership with Vuori. I can’t wait to introduce it to my audience. Ever since I put on my first Vuori sports bra, it was such quality material, and I knew it’s something that I wanted to introduce to my following because it felt right to me. The world needs to see it. It’s such a great brand,” she added.

Livvy Dunne goes Barbie for Forever 21

On June 17, Livvy debuted her campaign with retailer Forever 21, posing in a retro ’80s setting and in a thigh-skimming yellow tennis skirt, plus cute pink headphones. “#ad Barbie for the day with @forever21,” she wrote, also sharing a shorts stretch.

Livvy’s Instagram is followed by Olympic gymnasts Nastia Liukin and McKayla Maroney.