Gymnast Livvy Dunne folds leg in thigh-skimming minidress

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Artistic gymnast Livvy Dunne is stunning as she flaunts her athlete figure and folds a leg while in a minidress.

The 19-year-old is fast rising both as a gymnast and as a celebrity – Livvy is the most followed NCAA athlete on social media and was this year invited to the ESPYS, where she hit up the red carpet in a gorgeous backless dress.

Posting last weekend and to her Instagram Stories, the blonde showcased her toned legs as she spent some downtime and enjoyed a game at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

All smiles as she waved an arm up in the air, the Louisiana State University gymnast stunned in a sleeveless and figure-hugging blue minidress, going casual and stylish and pairing her dress with crisp white sneakers.

Also donning shades, the American Eagle partner flashed her pearly whites while with TikTok star pal Katie Feeney, writing:

“@katiefeeneyy ILY!”

Livvy Dunne poses with a friend. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne attends ESPY Awards in Los Angeles

Livvy has since posted in a summery tennis skirt look to shout out the Vuori Clothing brand she fronts, plus in a floor-length white gown as she glammed up for the ESPYS.

Tagging herself at the event held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood earlier this week, Livvy wrote: “ESPYS 2022” with a white heart emoji.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Livvy’s rising profile has also been attracting high-profile brands. In 2021, the New Jersey native signed with Vuori Clothing. She’s since been snapped up by Plantfuel, American Eagle, and Forever 21.

Livvy Dunne outlines how it all started

On her website, the gymnast outlines that she had her eye on the sport from a young age – and for a very specific reason.

“I started gymnastics when i was three years old because I wanted a sparkly pink leotard. But, little did I know what an exciting future was ahead of me. When I was five years old, I was invited to try out for the pre-team at my gym ENA. Once I started competing, i knew I had a passion for the sport,” she writes.

Dunne is followed by over 5 million on TikTok, boasting a slightly lower following on Instagram, where she’s inching her way towards 2 million followers.

Her Instagram is followed by Olympic gymnasts Nastia Liukin and McKayla Maroney, plus country singer and clothing designer Jessie James Decker.