Gymnast Livvy Dunne enjoys massive lake jump in minuscule bikini

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnastics sensation and social media star Livvy Dunne is putting her all into a massive lake jump while in a tiny bikini.

The Louisiana State University gymnast, 19, is now the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, and her recent Instagram story showed how much fun she’s having.

Livvy Dunne got lake vibes in skimpy bikini

Posting a video with one of her besties, the American Eagle partner kept it light-hearted as she flaunted her trim frame on Wednesday, sharing footage of herself and BFF Elena hand-in-hand and running off a wooden deck into lake waters.

Wearing a black bikini that showcased her toned legs and muscular back, Livvy outstretched one arm just before jumping in – given the wet hair, though, this likely wasn’t the first dip of the day.

Livvy tagged herself at Lake Oconee reservoir in Georgia.

The story only stayed live for 24 hours.

Swimwear action isn’t sparse on Livvy’s Instagram – the account boasts 1.8 million followers, including Olympic gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Nastia Liukin. Dunne does, however, boast way more fans on TikTok, where over 5.5 million are subscribed. The fans add up to a rising profile, and on social media, that means endorsement power. Alongside fronting American Eagle and Plantfuel, Livvy is now a promo face for clothing brand Forever 21, plus Vuori Clothing – clearly, she can sell tennis apparel, not just leotards.

Speaking of enjoying a steep rise in following over the pandemic, Dunne opened up to NY Post, revealing:

“I was quarantined in Florida and I just started making content at the beach, doing flips and filming it. My videos started to get on the ‘for you’ page [on Instagram] a lot more, so more people saw them … and it took off. Then I went to LSU and the Louisiana following — they’re the best.”

Livvy Dunne outlines college day with content creation

Happy to reveal every detail of her day as she juggles college with creating online content, the blonde added:

“I come home, eat lunch and go right to the gym, where I train for hours. I have conditioning before or after practice, which takes place at football operations. Then, I go straight to the dining hall to eat dinner. After that, I come home [to my dorm] and do my work stuff at night.”

As to working on her social media presence, Livvy continued: “I’ll come back to my dorm, shower, get ready and put on makeup to start filming to create content.”