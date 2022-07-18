Gymnast Livvy Dunne drops it low in tennis skirt

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnastics sensation Livvy Dunne is stunning in new photos as she ditches her leotards and bikinis for a tennis look.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast is now the most followed NCAA athlete on social media – while the bulk of her following stems from her five million+ TikTok followers, she hasn’t abandoned her Instagram, followed by 1.9 million.

Posting to kick off the week in sporty mode, Livvy updated to honor her brand deal with Vuori Clothing, sharing leggy tennis skirt shots as she dropped it low and flaunted both her figure and her cute style.

Posing squatted down from an outdoor path framed by greenery, Livvy flaunted her toned legs and her tiny waist as she modeled a tiny white tennis skirt paired with a stretchy and strappy sports bra to match.

Adding in white sneakers, the blonde rocked her long hair down, then returned with a swipe as she shot the camera a gaze while near a river.

“Simplicity,” a caption read, with Vuori Clothing also tagged.

Livvy’s Instagram is earning her big bucks these days. The star is also a promo face for clothing retailer Forever 21, along with her Plantfuel ambassador status and American Eagle gig. Livvy secured her Vuori Clothing deal in 2021, which was her first major deal.

Livvy Dunne thrilled to be fronting Vuori Clothing

Speaking to Forbes in the fall of last year, the artistic gymnast stated:

“This is my first exclusive brand deal I’ve ever done, so I was trying to find a brand to work with that is authentic to me and that I would want to introduce my audience to because they trust me,” Livvy added:

“I’m super excited about this partnership with Vuori. I can’t wait to introduce it to my audience. Ever since I put on my first Vuori sports bra, it was such quality material, and I knew it’s something that I wanted to introduce to my following because it felt right to me. The world needs to see it. It’s such a great brand.”

Livvy Dunne sizzles in bikini over the Fourth of July

Livvy returned to her New Jersey home state over the Fourth of July, sharing red hot bikini shots as she hit up Jersey Shore and enjoyed a little beach life.

The star has since jetted out to Los Angeles, CA. Clearly, she’s in demand across the country.