Gymnast Livvy Dunne dripping wet in bikini while ‘thirsty’

Livvy Dunne poses on the beach. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne has now topped 10 million views for a TikTok video showing her getting soaked while in a bikini top.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast is now a full-blown celebrity in her own right – alongside just having hit 2 million followers on Instagram, Livvy is now followed by over 5 million on TikTok.

The most followed NCAA athlete on social media this week proved why fans keep hitting subscribe, as she embraced a viral trend and allowed herself to be splashed with water.

Footage showed the blonde lying back on the grass as she flaunted her slim figure in a pale blue bikini top with a cute gold clasp detail.

The American Eagle partner was seen lip-syncing as a voice said: “Refreshing, I’m thirsty”, this was as a massive load of water was chucked all over her face.

Getting soaked but seeming to have fun, Livvy wrote: “Refreshing!”

Alongside the 10 million views logged, Livvy earned herself over 1.2 million likes. The 2022 ESPYS face, fresh from her high-profile red carpet appearance at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, has had plenty more to celebrate this week – she’s just hit 2 million followers on Instagram.

Livvy Dunne celebrates Instagram milestone

On Tuesday, Livvy shared car shots of herself looking gorgeous in a strappy and leggy black minidress.

“Thank you for 2 mill,” the Plantfuel face wrote as she gained over 500,000 likes in under 24 hours for her post. However, Dunne is getting more than just fan likes, as she attracts an increasing number of brands. In 2021, she signed with Vuori Clothing and is now a Forever 21 face.

“We have some of the same core values, and I think it’s so great how they care about the environment. They are also committed to happiness, and that’s really important to me,” Dunne told Forbes of her Vuori Clothing deal last year.

Livvy Dunne making the most of rule changes for promo

Livvy wasn’t permitted to use her image for profit until the NCAA overturned its strict ruling.

“The NIL rule change has always been a dream of mine, and I didn’t know if it was actually ever going to happen,” she told NY Post. “I think it’s great for female student athletes in gymnastics like myself because there is really no professional league after college, so we can capitalize on our opportunities right now. It’s such a special thing. It’s like I’m part of history, all of us student athletes are.”