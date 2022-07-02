Gymnast Livvy Dunne delights in kitchen bikini

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnastics sensation Livvy Dunne is thrilling her 5.5 million TikTok followers with kitchen content as she stuns in a bikini.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast is back in her home state of New Jersey this weekend, and she’s been making sure her fans stay updated on the fun.

Livvy Dunne stuns in bikini from her kitchen

Going for a light-hearted TikTok on Friday, the blonde geared up for the holiday weekend with a two-slide video, one accompanying the prettygirlsloveto sound.

Showing off her athlete figure in a tight watermelon-colored swim look, Livvy flaunted her shredded abs, toned legs, and slim waist in her skimpy bikini, seen with a girlfriend and from a kitchen with white furnishings and hanging lamps.

Wearing her hair in a bun, Livvy smiled as she lifted up her arm to smash her fist at the camera, after which she reappeared with a skeptical face as she peeped the lens while lowering a pair of shades.

“#beach #fakebody @Mel,” the American Eagle partner wrote.

Livvy had worn the same bikini as she updated her 1.9 million Instagram followers earlier that day – her post came as a weekend shout-out to being back in New Jersey. Looking ready to hit the beach, the most followed NCAA athlete on social media told her fans: “@jerseyshore nothing compares.”

Livvy continues posting gymnastics content as her athlete profile rises, but the money is coming in from the big brands. In 2021, Livvy landed her first major brand deal with Vuori Clothing. She still fronts the label but has since widened her portfolio to include American Eagle, Plantfuel, and Forever 21.

Livvy Dunne says she’s still herself amid rising profile

Speaking to Forbes about getting famous fast, Livvy revealed:

“Nothing has changed at all with my social media stuff. I take it very seriously, and I keep it clean. And mostly I just want to be a role model to young girls. I want to set a good example, and I want to send out a message that we’re more than just our sport. That’s very important to me.”

“Social media is always something that I’ve loved, and what I think is so great about the NIL rule change is that you can do whatever you love and make money off of it,” she added, here referring to a ruling allowing NCAA athletes to promote their image for profit.

Also fronting a major clothing brand is Aerie partner and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.