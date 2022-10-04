Gymnast Livvy Dunne braless to kiss her teens goodbye

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is finally 20, and she’s been “kissing her teens goodbye” on social media.

The Louisiana State University gymnast and social media sensation updated her Instagram with a gorgeous birthday look to wrap up the weekend, and a caption confirmed that she’s done being a teenager.

Livvy sizzled in a little black dress as she went braless and showed off her athletic figure and her killer sense of style.

The American Eagle partner, now signed to multiple clothing brands, went thigh-skimming in an itty-bitty dress while also showcasing her tiny waist in a gallery of images.

Livvy opted for a slightly ruched number with thin straps and peep-hole chest detail, plus a backless design.

She posed indoors while laughing in her opening shot, with further images better showing off the dress from multiple angles.

In a celebratory caption, Livvy told her army of followers, “Rip my teenage years #20.”

Livvy has definitely had a busy year, one that’s really seen her land herself on the celebrity map. Livvy this year also attended two high-profile red carpet events: she was at the 2022 ESPYs in Hollywood, as well as the VMAs.

Livvy Dunne opens up on social media presence

Livvy has spoken out about how she feels about her high-profile social media presence.

She is currently the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, with 6 million TikTok followers and 2.1 million on Instagram.

“I don’t feel too much pressure, because doing social media is always something that I’ve loved,” she told the NY Post, adding, “At times, I can get overwhelmed with how busy things are, but I don’t feel pressure on a day-to-day basis.”

Livvy Dunne says the global pandemic helped her

The blonde athlete has also revealed that the global pandemic likely helped her career take off — at least online.

Sharing a little more, Livvy added, “I was quarantined in Florida and I just started making content at the beach, doing flips and filming it. My videos started to get on the ‘for you’ page [on Instagram] a lot more, so more people saw them … and it took off.”

Livvy is from New Jersey, although right now, she’s been posting from LSU. She was signed to Vuori Clothing in 2021 and now also fronts American Eagle, Plantfuel, and Forever 21.

She is currently followed by gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Nastia Liukin.