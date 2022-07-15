Gymnast Livvy Dunne bares her buns on the beach

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnastics sensation Livvy Dunne has been showing some cheek on the beach.

The 19-year-old artistic gymnast made headlines over the Fourth of July as she jetted back home to New Jersey, with much of the weekend and days after it spent posting from the Jersey Shore.

The Louisiana State University gymnast updated her Instagram stories at the start of the week, posting a rear view shot as she flashed her buns and made her way across sands in only a sweater.

Showing off her golden tan and toned legs, the American Eagle partner flaunted her stunning figure as she padded around in a slouchy blue sweater with white accents, also wearing her long blonde locks down as she largely hid her face.

Fans did, however, see a slight smile as Livvy wore statement shades – she also seemed to be enjoying having the beach to herself.

Livvy offered no caption, bar a Mantoloking, New Jersey geotag as she delighted her 1.9 million followers.

Livvy did share permanent posts from Jersey Shore, this as she bronzed her bikini body while enjoying a yacht. “Whatever floats your boat,” she amusingly captioned a trio of shots on July 6 – all showed the NCAA athlete in a high-waisted bikini as her hair blew around in the wind. Fans have left over 500,000 likes.

Livvy Dunne gains a ‘most followed’ status

Likes come in fast these days for Livvy, who is the most followed NCAA athlete on social media. She boasts over 5 million followers on TikTok.

Naturally, an “it” girl status attracts brands, and Livvy has quite a few deals under her belt. She also fronts Plantfuel, Vuori Clothing, and Forever 21, landing her Vuori Clothing deal last year.

Livvy Dunne opens up on brand deals

Speaking to Forbes last year, Livvy stated:

“This is my first exclusive brand deal I’ve ever done, so I was trying to find a brand to work with that is authentic to me and that I would want to introduce to my audience to because they trust me.”

“I’m super excited about this partnership with Vuori. I can’t wait to introduce it to my audience. Ever since I put on my first Vuori sports bra, it was such quality material, and I knew it’s something that I wanted to introduce to my following because it felt right to me. The world needs to see it. It’s such a great brand,” she added.

Livvy’s Instagram is followed by high-profile gymnasts including Olympians McKayla Maroney and Nastia Liukin.