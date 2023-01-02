Livvy Dunne shared a jaw-dropping new selfie with her massive following on social media. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

When she’s not dazzling her fans with her gymnastic skills, LSU’s Livvy Dunne captivates her millions of followers with stunning social media content.

Among her recent shares was a selfie featuring Dunne as she sat on the floor wearing a comfy-looking sweater or sweatshirt and aimed her camera at a mirror.

Along with the comfortable top, Dunne was sans pants with a hint of grey underwear visible as part of her latest picture.

The 20-year-old sports star had her long blonde locks flowing down her back and a pair of glasses atop her head as she smiled for the shot.

Dunne didn’t include any text or emojis on her latest snap, letting the visual speak for itself as she was all smiles. Much of the photo around her was dark, giving her the spotlight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The photo arrived as Dunne was preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve with others, including her donning some stunning attire.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne also wowed with her NYE attire

Dunne was among the billions of people around the globe celebrating the departure of 2022 and the arrival of 2023. She shared several snaps on her Instagram Story to reveal her look for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

One shot was a close-up of the 20-year-old sports star with “happy nye!” and an emoji for champagne glasses as cheers to 2023.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

In a second share on her Story, Dunne shows off her beautiful sleeveless black dress, which features a sparkly design visible on one side along with a cut revealing a bit more leg.

The gorgeous LSU gymnastics star posed for a full-length mirror selfie to show followers her look, which may have included some clear heels to complete the dazzling look.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne promotes her Leaf sports card

At 20, options were limited for college athletes years ago because they couldn’t earn anything from their names or likenesses. That changed with the June 2021 Supreme Court ruling, allowing athletes to profit from NIL (Name, Image, Likeness).

Dunne currently boasts 2.6 million followers on her Instagram, allowing her to promote products or services she chooses. As of this writing, she’s using the link in her Instagram bio to promote an eye-catching Leaf trading card featuring her name, image, and autograph.

Leaf Trading Cards unveiled a post on their Instagram page to show off the “web exclusive” card ahead of Christmas 2022.

The item is called the 2022 Leaf Pop Century Influencers Olivia “Livvy” Dunne 1st Autograph card. It costs $89.99 and is listed as “print to order,” meaning they’ll stop printing the cards once they’ve printed the maximum quantity they decided upon.

That could make it a rare item featuring Dunne’s autograph that fans and collectors will want. The card has a beautiful purple background with Dunne in pink leggings and a sports bra as she bends one leg forward for a stretch.

A cloud of dust or chalk is exploding in the background behind the LSU gymnast. A picture of her “Livvy” signature is shown beneath the item.

It’s unknown how much Dunne earns from the sales of these cards, but she’s likely getting a decent amount, or she probably wouldn’t be promoting them to her fanbase. At 20 years old, it seems the sky’s the limit for Dunne as she continues to excel with gymnastics and social media stardom.