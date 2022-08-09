Gymnast Aly Raisman stuns stretching in a tennis skirt

Aly Raisman smiles indoors. Pic credit: @alyraisman/Instagram

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is showing off her stretching skills in a low-key way as she shares a tennis skirt throwback to promote Aerie.

The 28-year-old Fierce Five members continues her high-profile partnership with the clothing retailer, one that’s already brought collabs and continues to prove popular.

Posting over the weekend and to her Instagram Stories, Aly shared a shot that made 2021 headlines for ushering in tennis girl vibes – she balanced on one leg in a thigh-skimming miniskirt, also encouraging fans to use their “real” voices – it all tiles into the #AerieReal campaign.

The left-hand-side of Aly’s photo showed her stretching forward while in a dark green sports bra matching her pleated skirt.

The Massachusetts native wore her long hair tied back as she posed confidently amid grass with text on the right reading:

“alyraisman Your voice is powerful & your story matters.”

Beneath, the brunette added: “Use your #aeriereal voice! @aerie continues to remind us of this.”

Aly Raisman stretching in a skirt. Pic credit: @alyraisman/Instagram

Also fronting Aerie’s Real campaign has been country singer Kelsea Ballerini. Both Kelsea and Aly have been photographed with zero editing or filters for their Aerie campaigns.

Aly Raisman happy to be real with Aerie

The original photo dates back to October 2021, when Aly posted for her 2 million+ followers with a color shot.

“So excited to continue this amazing journey with my @aerie family! This campaign is about being the real you & encouraging people to use their voices! Your voice is powerful & your story matters. Tell us why you’re #AerieREAL on Aerie.com and you could be part of our next campaign. Can’t wait to learn about YOU! #AeriePartner,” the gymnast wrote.

Aly Raisman says she’s inspired through Aerie work

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about her Aerie work, Aly revealed:

“I’ve been very lucky to work with Aerie for about four years, and each time there’s a campaign, it’s really awesome to be able to meet new people and hear their stories—it’s inspiring.” The Silk Milk face continued: “It’s really important for images to just be how they really are—not retouched—because I think it’s really hard to see an image that’s [heavily edited] and creates an unrealistic expectation of what people should like.”

Elsewhere, Aly is making headlines for dropping her second leotard with Sylvia P. The collection is for children.

Aly has also fronted retail giant Amazon in the past and is currently also the face of Modern Fertility.