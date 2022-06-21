Gymnast Aly Raisman stuns in tight white bikini

Aly Raisman smiles indoors. Pic credit: @alyraisman/Instagram

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman looks gorgeous and summer-ready in a tight bikini look as she promotes the Aerie clothing brand she fronts.

The 26-year-old Fierce Five member continues her lucrative partnership with the retailer, also promoted by singer Kelsea Ballerini. She’s also been showing off her fit swimwear body in a new video.

Aly Raisman looks stunning in white bikini look

A post uploaded to the Aerie Instagram on Monday showed Aly in full shoot mode and showing off a series of outfits.

The Massachusetts native posed confidently and by slate gray drapes as she modeled a low-cut white two-piece, one going girly via bow detailing on the bottoms.

Pairing her swimwear with a sleeveless denim jacket, Aly sent out a big smile while flaunting her shredded abs and toned legs – the shoot also brought a one-piece cut-out look paired with denim shorts, plus a white baseball cap to match.

Aly was not alone in the video. The 2016 Olympics face included bestie Abbey Bergman as the two walked fans through their summer must-haves. “I am really into neutrals and I like how this isn’t perfectly matching,” Aly said while posing in tie-dye shorts and holding up a two-tone bag to match.

A caption from Aerie told fans: “@alyraisman and her bff @abbeybergman shared with us some of their must-haves from our latest collection. From a stylish bikini to comfy romper, we’ve got you covered when it comes to warm weather essentials. Watch at the link in our bio.”

Aly, who also fronts Silk Milk and Modern Fertility, has been busy shouting out Aerie on her Instagram, followed by over 2 million. On June 10, the gymnast shared a full summer lookbook including shorts, cute tops, and swimwear, writing: “So excited to join @Aerie for a REAL Summer Style sesh. Join me, @abbeybergman and Aerie stylist @erincrittling for a look at new Aerie swim and more. Happening live on @Aerie’s FB on June 10th at 12:30PM EST! See you there. #AerieREAL #AeriePartner.”

Aly Raisman adored long after her retirement

Aly remains immensely popular despite no longer being a pro gymnastics face. The star has opened up about her anxiety and depression since retiring in 2016. Raisman is also a survivor of sexual abuse – her tearful 2021 Senate testimony regarding jailed USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar’s crimes moved the world. She continues to pledge her time and efforts towards fighting child sex abuse, with Aerie joining her. The retailer asked Aly which charities she wanted to partner with as it dug deep.