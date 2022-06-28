Gymnast Aly Raisman stuns in tight shorts for lifetime honor

Aly Raisman smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is stunning in tight bike shorts as she gushes over a moment she’s ranking as a lifetime highlight.

The 26-year-old Fierce Five member is fresh from a social media update showing her “finally” meeting her “idol” and all-time fave gymnast, Lilia Podkopayeva.

Gymnast Aly Raisman meets her idol with gushing update

Posting for her two million+ followers on Monday, Aly shared photos of herself hugging Ukrainian Olympic gymnast Lilia.

All smiles as she posed next to the 43-year-old, Aly showed off her low-key style in a light marl tee and tight black cycle shorts, also wearing a tan fanny pack and her dark hair swept up into a bun.

Likely makeup-free, the Aerie partner went for an even closer hug with a swipe right, with a gushing caption reading:

“WE FINALLY MET!!!! So special to be able to meet & spend quality time with my idol & favorite gymnast @podkopayeva_official So grateful for our time together 🤍 @woodward thanks for making this happen!!!!”

Aly isn’t just hanging around Woodward Gymnastics camp for photo ops. Last year, she unveiled her Gymnastics Program Designer gig at the camp, telling fans:

“I went to Woodward gymnastics camp as a young gymnast & had a blast. And now, I am SO thrilled to announce that I’m the Gymnastics Program Designer @WoodwardCamp 🤍🤍🤍.” She added: “Together, we will continue to foster an environment where gymnasts can come to improve their skills, make new friends & try new activities (like yoga, meditation, horseback riding, arts, etc.) with safety as a priority. We hope the campers leave with tools that can help them both in and out of the sport. Stay tuned for more updates.”

Aly Raisman landing major gigs despite 2016 retirement

Aly’s profile is on the up, despite her no longer being in the pro gymnastics world. She’s been modeling summer collections for clothing brand Aerie this month – Aly has also collaborated with the apparel brand for full-blown collections.

Raisman has also fronted Silk Milk and Amazon. Earlier this year, she announced being the new face of Modern Fertility – here, she confirmed that she isn’t trying to get pregnant, but she does feel that knowing where her body’s at, fertility-wise, is of benefit to her.

Aly’s post has now topped 10,000 likes. Her Instagram is followed by gymnasts Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney, plus celebrities including Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, and Jessie James Decker.