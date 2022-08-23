Aly Raisman smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is proving she’s still the one to watch, even if her retirement was years ago.

The former Fierce Five member continues to prove her popularity as many brands sign her for her endorsement potential, and one label is getting a promo this week.

Aly fronts clothing retailer Aerie and has also designed full-blown collabs with them. Now, she’s back for a stunning and leggy new photo showing her outdoors, and in a cute tennis skirt look from Aerie.

Aly posed all smiles as she updated her Instagram this week.

The Gold Medal winner sizzled in a low-key way as she posed near picnic tables and grass. Striking a confident pose, Aly modeled a blue pleated miniskirt and a tiny printed crop top showing hints of her abs.

Aly added in white sneakers with yellow soles to echo pops of color from her top, also wearing fun yellow shades.

Tagging Aerie, Aly wrote: “Hehe.” She also tagged her hairstylist.

Aerie is now also fronted by HBO actress Alexandra Daddario and has, for a while, been represented by country music star Kelsea Ballerini.

Aly Raisman taking time to heal

Aly has been vocal about the horrific sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of jailed and disgraced USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar. She has also been public about her recovery journey, plus her mental health tactics.

“Athletes should be taking time for themselves and figuring out what they need in this moment, because there’re so many different factors in it. There may be some athletes who actually can’t even afford to continue to train for another year. I can’t imagine how hard that must be,” she told Elle in 2020 as she geared up for a new Aerie Real campaign.

Here, Elle noted that Aerie Real had a hotline. “It becomes a problem when the therapist isn’t available, when my mom’s not available to talk, or my friends aren’t available. In that moment, in that fight or flight moment, I’m working on not relying on other people to self soothe,” Aly added.

Aly Raisman signed to big brands

Aly is also the face of Modern Fertility, despite not being pregnant and confirming that she isn’t currently planning a pregnancy.

Aly has, in the past, also been the face of retail giant Amazon and plant-based company Silk Milk.