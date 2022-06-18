Gymnast Aly Raisman stuns in skimpy spandex on race track

Aly Raisman smiles indoors. Pic credit: @alyraisman/Instagram

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is stunning in a skimpy, sporty, and matching look as she poses from a race track and confirms it was a “fun day.”

The former athlete, 26, continues her grip on the sports world via her Gold Medal winner status, although chances are her endorsements are earning the most cash, these days. Ahead of the weekend, Aly posted for her 2 million+ Instagram followers to shout out the Aerie clothing brand she fronts.

Aly Raisman stuns in summer Aerie look

Going slightly sassy as she posed with hands on her waist, the Fierce Five member showcased her killer figure in a skintight and tiny pair of black gym shorts, also rocking a short-sleeved and coordinating crop top.

Gazing to the side as she posed from a green race track framed by lawns and tennis courts, Aly highlighted her toned abs and legs, opting for an ’80s finish as she rocked white sneakers and ankle socks.

A swipe right brought out the mental health warrior’s gorgeous smile as she wrote:

“Fun day with @aerie,” also thanking the apparel brand’s team.

Aly has strong ties to Aerie, a brand that’s happily partnered with charities of her choice – the gymnast pours her heart and soul into combatting child sex abuse, this as she continues to heal from her own abuse at the hands of jailed USA Gymnastics physician, Larry Nassar.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In 2021, Aly unveiled her OFFLINE Aerie x Aly Raisman Collection, a full-blown collab bringing cute spandex workout looks and swim pieces. Calling the collab “so much” fun in an Instagram share last year, Raisman wrote: “You can mix and match the collection and you can also find something for your cute dog as well 😀This is the third time we are partnering with @d2lorg, a non-profit committed to empowering and educating adults to prevent child abuse, with 15% of all sales from the collection (up to $60K) being donated to D2L.”

Aly Raisman fronts brands everyone’s heard of

Aly also boasts partnerships with Silk Milk, Amazon, and Modern Fertility. Earlier this month, she unveiled Aerie’s 2022 summer collection, peeping her bikini body as she rocked a denim jacket and swim look while going untouched for #AerieReal.

Aerie is also fronted by stars including singer Kelsea Ballerini and TikTok faces the NaeNae Twins. Aly’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including models Gigi Hadid and Kate Upton, actress Gal Gadot, and Olympics superstar Simone Biles.