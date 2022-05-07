Gymnast Aly Raisman stuns in fluffy weekend bathrobe

Aly Raisman smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is stunning fans in the most low-key and unfussy way possible. The 2016 Olympics face is now arguably known more for her self-care displays than her flexibility ones on Instagram, and it was just this in a pre-weekend share as Aly updated on Friday night.

Posting for her 2.1 million followers yesterday, the 27-year-old shared two selfies, going cozy in a fluffy white bathrobe and gaining over 13,000 likes for her snaps.

Aly Raisman stuns in fluffy bathrobe

Glamming up a little as she wore discreet foundation and blush, plus a bold red lip, the Fierce Five member wowed with her thick brows and doe-eyed gaze, posting a home selfie while in her robe and seemingly matching her caption to her look.

Fans saw the Aerie collaborator wearing her long locks down and parted down the middle as she threw out a lip emoji, with a swipe right showing her at a different angle while showcasing some jazzy silver earrings.

Aly used no geo-tag, although fans do know she’s based in Boston, MA.

Not long after, Aly switched it up to a dressed-up evening look (seen below) as she attended a Lifetime and Variety event, here stunning fans in a figure-hugging black maxi dress with feather accents.

Raisman, who last competed at the 2016 Beijing Olympics and is now retired, has opened up on her self-care. Speaking to SELF, the Needham, MA native revealed:

“I’ve been taking the last year or so to really try to get to know myself outside of being the gymnast, and just focusing on who I am. I would say one of the first things I do to wind down is dim the lights and just make sure it’s not too bright. I also will wear, oftentimes, blue light-blocking glasses if I’m watching TV, or even if I’m on my phone.” Raisman is also hugely into mindfulness, meditation, and Pilates. She further considers blue-eyed dog Mylo a huge part of her well-being and self-care.

Aly Raisman has her sleep self-care down to an art

“I try not to have my phone on me before bed, but I do use my phone for a meditation app, or even for listening to relaxing sounds. Other than that, I have a diffuser next to my bed. Maybe a glass of water or some tea,” she added. Also known for prioritizing their mental health are gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Simone Biles. Both follow Raisman on Instagram.