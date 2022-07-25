Gymnast Aly Raisman stuns in braless dress showoff

Aly Raisman smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is celebrating all things pink as she shows off her stunning ESPYS look.

The former athlete, 28, was among the celebrities invited to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood last week – the ESPYS red carpet was also graced by rising gymnast Livvy Dunne, plus a slew of stars, including actress Aubrey Plaza and cookbook queen Ayesha Curry.

Posting her look for her two million+ followers over the weekend, Aly showed her classic style as she donned a blush pink and low-cut gown, one affording slight prom vibes and flattering her super-fit frame perfectly.

Opting for a video, Aly delighted fans as she posed indoors and was backed by light woods. The Fierce Five member drew attention to her muscular chest and curves while going braless, with the sweetheart neckline also offering something different via its off-the-shoulder cap sleeves.

Looking confident as she accessorized her embellished dress via a tiny silver necklace, Aly added in more pink via a glossy lip and warming blush, wearing her brunette locks in a semi-up-do.

“Pink,” a caption read. Dresses are rare for Aly, who tends to live in comfy sweats, leggings, and the carousel of free Aerie clothing she received. There are perks to being a brand ambassador. Aly also boasts full-blown collections with the popular retailer. Recent activity on her Instagram has been shouting out the brand.

Aly Raisman stuns in spandex for unique Aerie project

Aerie has been working hard to shut down unrealistic beauty standards. Its campaigns, which also feature singer Kelsea Ballerini and actress Alexandra Daddario, come unedited, and the latest one also features models with visible disabilities or illnesses. This has included a cancer survivor, fibromyalgia sufferer, plus Down Syndrome Paralympians for a Special Olympics.

On Sunday night, Aly posed in tight black shorts and a matching tee alongside Aerie’s models, writing: “I’m proud to partner with @Aerie and Special Olympics, a global inclusion movement to create a community that recognizes everyone’s unique abilities! Plus, 100% of the purchase price of Aerie’s limited-edition tee benefits Special Olympics. #aeriereal #aeriepartner.”

Aly Raisman still a favorite after 2016 retirement

Aly quit the beam in 2016, but she’s stayed relevant and popular. On Instagram, that means getting chased down by brands. The Massachusetts native has fronted brands, including retailer Amazon, plant-based Silk Milk, and Modern Fertility, alongside her long-term Aerie gig.