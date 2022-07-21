Gymnast Aly Raisman stuns braless for the ‘best date’

Aly Raisman smiles indoors. Pic credit: @alyraisman/Instagram

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is stunning in a rare dress-up moment.

The 28-year-old former athlete, who tends to stick to comfy sweats, leggings, and sporty pieces from the Aerie brand she fronts, got all dolled up for a night out this week, also dedicating her Thursday Instagram update to her ESPYS attendance.

Posting for her 2 million+ followers, the Fierce Five member shared selfies of a “date night” that wasn’t a romantic one – Aly was hitting the red carpet with her BFF and Aerie collaborator Abbey Bergman.

Aly glowed as she flaunted a little cleavage while in a plunging, sleeveless, and braless dress in blush pink.

The embellished number afforded a prom vibe, with Aly adding in a chic discreet necklace, plus warming makeup complete with a pretty pink lip.

The Massachusetts native wore her brown locks back as she smiled for the camera and with Abbey, with a swipe showing a similar pose as the twosome smiled for the camera.

Aly Raisman makes it ‘date night’ for the ESPYS

Taking to her caption, the 2016 Olympics face wrote: “The best date I could ask for!!! @abbeybergman love going on adventures with you 🤍🤍🤍 Thank you @espn & ESPYS for having us.” The ESPY Awards, this year held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, were also attended by singer Ciara, athlete Mikaela Shiffrin, cookbook queen Ayesha Curry, plus actress Aubrey Plaza.

Aly Raisman gushes over cancer survivor friend

Aly has been featuring pal Abbey on her Instagram – the two currently front retailer Aerie jointly.

“@abbeybergman & I have been friends since we were around 4 years old 🤍 Abbey is my best friend, she’s ALWAYS there for me. Abbey is also a cancer survivor & the strongest person I know. Thank you @aerie for this special day. One of my favorite parts of the day was when Abbey asked to switch sides with me so the camera could get a better angle of her scars from her surgeries,” Raisman told her followers in a promo shot back on June 12.

Aly boasts an impressive promotional portfolio. She’s fronted retail giant Amazon, plant-based milk Silk Milk, plus Modern Fertility. The star also shouts out Pilates on her Instagram – she credits the Kardashian-adored exercise for getting her back on her feet following a post-Olympics depression that hit her so hard, she couldn’t even climb a flight of stairs without pain.

