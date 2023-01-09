Aly Raisman shares a stunning throwback selfie with her fans. Pic credit: @alyraisman/Instagram

With winter now in full effect, it would only make sense that Aly Raisman has been reminiscing about that warm summer weather.

Aly elegantly posed for a selfie as she was captured wearing a beautiful black ensemble.

The two-time Olympian has been highlighted for her kind-hearted nature and, of course, her trendy stylistic choices, especially over the last couple of years.

In a recent share, the athlete demonstrated just that.

Aly kindly took to her Instagram with the share as she posted a stunning throwback of one of her summer fits.

The gymnast shared the mesmerizing selfie with her 2.1 million followers to let her fans know that she was desperately missing the warm summer rays.

Aly Raisman is beautiful in black leather

Aly shared five stellar photographs of her fabulous black outfit in the post.

In the throwback, the gymnast sported a gorgeous leather miniskirt. The skirt featured a variety of silver buttons and zippers, along with a large silver buckle belt along the top.

The high-waisted piece was further styled with a black, loose-fitting t-shirt which she left tucked into the skirt.

She then added a pair of sand-colored heels, showcasing her polish.

To accessorize, Aly then added a Louis Vuitton handbag. The handbag perfectly matched the rest of the fit as it was a combo of black and tan hues.



She then wore a variety of silver jewelry; a silver bracelet and matching necklace, and some silver studs that went up along her ears.

To finalize the fit, she wore her beautiful brown locks in light waves that flowed down her back for the selfies.

Aly went for a more natural look this time around as she wore little to no makeup while she effortlessly glowed in all of the shots.

She captioned the post, “Took this months ago 🤪 missing summer weather 💕.”

Aly Raisman teams up with Aerie and Special Olympics

In another post, Aly demonstrated her sweet and selfless nature as she teamed up with Aerie and Special Olympics.

Aerie is an intimate apparel company owned by the famously known American Eagle.

The clothing company teamed up with Aly and Special Olympics to help raise awareness for everyone’s unique abilities and further help the community.

Aly announced that for every purchase of an Aeries limited edition t-shirt, a donation would further be made toward the Special Olympics.

In the post, Aly was captured with some of the amazing athletes within the Special Olympics community.

The gymnast sported an all-black athletic fit as she smiled beautifully for the rainy shot. The fit included a cropped t-shirt and matching black biker shorts.

The rest of the women were styled in various green and blue hues.

She captioned the post, “I’m proud to partner with @Aerie and Special Olympics, a global inclusion movement to create a community that recognizes everyone’s unique abilities! Plus, 100% of the purchase price of Aerie’s limited-edition tee benefits Special Olympics. #aeriereal #aeriepartner.”