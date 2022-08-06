Gymnast Aly Raisman in tight shorts celebrates good luck

Aly Raisman smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is thanking her lucky stars as she stuns in tight shorts.

The 28-year-old former athlete has been busy over July and August as she juggles her clothing design and endorsement gigs, but there was a little peace and quiet today as she took in scenic views while enjoying a weekend hike.

Posting for her 2 million+ Instagram followers on Saturday, the Fierce Five member shared a peaceful shot high above lakes and hills as she perused gorgeous views during a solo moment of self-care.

Snapped from behind, the Massachusetts native showed off hints of her Gold Medal body in skintight and camo-print shorts, adding in a simple black tee, plus shades.

Wearing her brown hair up in an unfussy ponytail, Aly took in the view, writing:

“How did I get so lucky?”

Aly has been showing off something that ties into her former gymnast career, this as she drops a new leotard collab with Sylvia P.

Aly Raisman shows off new leotard collab with colorful designs

On July 28, Aly posed in simple black activewear and from a studio while surrounded by child models all showing off super-snazzy and colorful leotards.

Announcing her second collab with Sylvia P, Aly told fans: “I’m launching my second Aly × @sylviap leotard collection August 1st at 7PM ET! This collection is inspired by all the beautiful colors we find in nature, and just like my last collection, 5% of proceeds from one of my leotards will be donated to @d2lorg. I hope you love it!”

Aly is not the only gymnast to have garnered collab interest from brands. Superstar Simone Biles has designed her own, as has Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne. Raisman has also been making 2022 headlines for fronting Aerie.

Aly Raisman stuns in swimwear for Aerie campaign

The brunette looked confident earlier this summer as she promoted Aerie with a low-key and on-set catwalk display, showing off her toned figure in skimpy white swimwear and adding in stylish accessories from the popular clothing retailer.

“So excited to join @Aerie for a REAL Summer Style sesh. Join me, @abbeybergman and Aerie stylist @erincrittling for a look at new Aerie swim and more. Happening live on @Aerie’s FB on June 10th at 12:30PM EST! See you there,” she wrote in June while parading both daywear and swim looks and blowing fans kisses.

Aerie is also fronted by HBO actress Alexandra Daddario.