Gymnast Aly Raisman in thigh-skimming miniskirt gets real

Aly Raisman smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is offering real talk while in a leggy miniskirt.

The Fierce Five member, known for championing her mental health, has appeared in a new video discussing the insane pressures of her former pro gymnastics career, with the Capital One Cafe-sponsored post seeing her shout out the banking chain’s cafe spaces.

Raisman, who has also fronted Silk Milk and Amazon in the past, tends to go low-key and with a caring edge in her promos. This one saw her touching on serious issues, including having a career where you retire before many people generally peak.

Aly Raisman all stylish for real talk

The footage showed Aly with athletes Emmanuel Acho and Candace Parker. Aly was stylishly outfitted in a chic black top, also showing some leg as she wore a khaki miniskirt, plus matching nude heels.

The 2016 Olympics face wore her long brown hair curled and flowing down her shoulders as she said that despite having her “whole entire life ahead of me,” she remembered “for like, most of my career, was like tying my self-worth to my results.” Likewise mentioned was the “high” Raisman felt when she did “really well,” one that came balanced out by feeling “so low” if she didn’t do well.

For Aly, “we learn and grow” when we “make mistakes.”

In a caption, Aly told her 2.1 million followers:

“As a #CapitalOnePartner I am so happy to be part of the essential discussion about Money & Mental Wealth. I am very passionate about mental health. I know it is so hard to talk about & I hope the more we talk about mental health & share our stories we can end the stigma surrounding it.”

“Financial literacy is another passion of mine & I don’t believe it’s talked about enough. @CapitalOneCafe is here to help manage and overcome the financial stress cycle,” she added, concluding: “Please join me this Thursday with my fellow athletes @EmmanuelAcho and @CandaceParker where we discuss our own journey of navigating through mental health struggles & the importance of financial literacy. Check out the link in my bio to watch our full conversation! #ThisIsMyBlend.”

Aly Raisman isn’t alone in mental health championing

Aly is known for prioritizing her mental wellbeing, often sharing her mindfulness, meditation, and yoga sessions to her Instagram.

She isn’t alone in putting her mental health first, with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles doing just this as she bowed out of the Olympics last year.