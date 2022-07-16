Gymnast Aly Raisman in thigh-skimming miniskirt for special birthday

Aly Raisman smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is stunning in a green miniskirt as she celebrates a very special birthday.

The Fierce Five member, 28, today updated her Instagram to shout out blue-eyed dog Mylo – the pooch is Aly’s BFF for life and also a part of her self-care.

Posting for her 2 million+ followers on Saturday, Aly shared cute shots of her snuggling up to her four-legged friend, with a caption sending him all the best.

Aly opened planting a kiss on her dog as she was photographed on an indoor gym floor.

Low-key flaunting her gymnast figure, the Aerie ambassador showed off her slim legs in her sporty and bright green skirt, one she paired with a simple gray tee. Aly wore her dark locks up in an unfussy ponytail, with the gallery continuing as she watched over Mylo and played with him.

“Happy birthday to my baby Mylo,” the 2016 Olympics face wrote.

Aly Raisman ‘so excited’ to be rescue dog’s mom

Mylo exploded onto the scene in 2021 as Aly took to Twitter, writing:

“Meet Mylo. I rescued Mylo yesterday from Heart of RI shelter. He was born July 16, 2020. I’m so excited to be his mom. I’ve already cried a few times because I feel so lucky. He’s currently napping on my chest. I can’t wait to get to know him.”

Mylo hasn’t come without drama, though. Over the Fourth of July last year, Mylo went missing after running away amid fireworks that scared him – Aly wound up with half of Boston searching for her pet.

Mylo goes missing over the Fourth of July

“I have a favor to ask – please do not go out and actively search for Mylo. He is terrified, and the folks at Missing Dogs Mass advised that we don’t have anyone yelling his name or running around looking for him. I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen,” Aly told fans.

“If anyone should see Mylo, please don’t post the location in social media comments, but message me directly at lynnraisman@gmail.com Tremendous gratitude for your help and understanding,” she added.

America’s gymnasts do seem to have a thing for dogs. Also dog mommies are 25-year-old Olympian Simone Biles plus 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin.