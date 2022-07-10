Gymnast Aly Raisman in swimsuit flaunts summer style

Aly Raisman smiles indoors. Pic credit: @alyraisman/Instagram

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is stunning in a white swimsuit as she switches up her summer style for Aerie.

The 26-year-old Fierce Five member continues to front the popular clothing brand, and a new video is showing her looking her best – and her most stylish.

Aly Raisman always brings the love in white swimsuit

Proving her popularity despite her 2016-retired status, Aly featured on the Aerie Instagram on Sunday.

A mash-up video showed the athlete parading around an array of casual and trendy looks, not limited to a cut-out white bathing suit and denim shorts, printed tie-dye shorts and a crop top, plus a figure-hugging tan miniskirt ensemble.

Aly, who peeped her world-famous flexibility by kicking up a leg in one part of the video, was filmed indoors and amid racks of clothing – it was very much the style edit.

One outfit also showed the Silk Milk partner in a white bikini, one she paired with a trendy and sleeveless denim jacket and white sandals.

“REAL Summer Style with Aly Raisman! Gymnast & advocate @alyraisman and her bestie @abbeybergman joined us for a LIVE styling sesh featuring our Coastal Grandmother Edit. Think flowy silhouettes, earth neutrals and crafty deets for living your best beach life,” a caption read.

#AerieReal has become a trending hashtag, this as the clothing brand ditches digital touch-ups and champions self-acceptance and body positivity. The company, which supports charities of Aly’s choice, also encourages real voices – fakery is clearly no longer in vogue.

“So excited to continue this amazing journey with my @aerie family! This campaign is about being the real you & encouraging people to use their voices! Your voice is powerful & your story matters. Tell us why you’re #AerieREAL on Aerie.com and you could be part of our next campaign. Can’t wait to learn about YOU! #AeriePartner,” Aly told her 2 million+ Instagram followers last year while stunning with a miniskirt-clad stretch by a lake.

Aly Raisman keeps landing brand deals

Aly continues to land high-profile gigs. She’s fronted retail giant Amazon and plant-based meal kit company Purple Carrot, plus plant-based Silk Milk brand. In 2022, she’s also the face of Modern Fertility – Aly confirmed she isn’t looking to get pregnant, but that knowing where her hormones are at is important to her regardless.

Also fronting major brands is fellow Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, now signed to sandwich chain Subway and clothing brand Athleta.