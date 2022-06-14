Gymnast Aly Raisman in skimpy shorts shows heart of gold

Aly Raisman smiles indoors. Pic credit: @alyraisman/Instagram

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is showing a good heart as she stuns for an Aerie shout-out.

The 26-year-old Fierce Five member continues to front the popular clothing retailer, although her latest post wasn’t just about selling the merch.

Aly Raisman shows good heart in shredded shorts

Posting last weekend and for her 2 million+ followers, Aly showed off her toned thighs and flat stomach in a printed, tie-dye short outfit, going summery and light in cream and tan, and throwing in a crop top to match.

The Massachusetts native was seen hugging a friend, and the caption went deep as she revealed that personal trainer pal Abbey Bergman is a cancer survivor.

All smiles as she wrapped her arms around Abbey, Aly wrote:

“@abbeybergman & I have been friends since we were around 4 years old Abbey is my best friend, she’s ALWAYS there for me. Abbey is also a cancer survivor & the strongest person I know. Thank you @aerie for this special day. One of my favorite parts of the day was when Abbey asked to switch sides with me so the camera could get a better angle of her scars from her surgeries.”

Aly had made headlines just days earlier as she revealed a full summer wardrobe from Aerie, also showing off her bikini body as she paired her two-piece with an acid-wash denim jacket. Shouting out the label also fronted by country singer Kelsea Ballerini, Aly wrote:

“So excited to join @Aerie for a REAL Summer Style sesh. Join me, @abbeybergman and Aerie stylist @erincrittling for a look at new Aerie swim and more. Happening live on @Aerie’s FB on June 10th at 12:30PM EST! See you there. #AerieREAL #AeriePartner.” Raisman has strong ties to the brand that’s partnered with charities fighting child sex abuse – the gymnast was a victim of jailed USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar’s child sex abuse crimes.

Aly Raisman fronting Aerie and more brands

Aly is also a Silk Milk partner and she’s fronted retail kingpin Amazon. In August 2021, she debuted her #AerieReal campaign, one championing body positivity and untouched promo photos.

“So excited to continue this amazing journey with my @aerie family! This campaign is about being the real you & encouraging people to use their voices! Your voice is powerful & your story matters. Tell us why you’re #AerieREAL on Aerie.com and you could be part of our next campaign. Can’t wait to learn about YOU! #AeriePartner,” she wrote to caption lakeside photos.