Gymnast Aly Raisman in miniskirt celebrates fresh air

Aly Raisman smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is stunning in a thigh-skimming miniskirt while taking it right back to basics. The 26-year-old former athlete is a promo face for clothing brand Aerie, and her latest shout-out to the label came with a giant dose of self-care.

Aly, who has been open with her recovery journey through depression and anxiety, was proving that good, old-fashioned fresh air can do wonders as she showed off the famous brand’s new merch.

Aly Raisman stuns with old-fashioned fresh air video

Posting to her Instagram this week, the Fierce Five member flaunted her super-fit and strong frame while outdoors and going zen.

Footage showed the mindfulness and meditation lover breathing deeply and stretching gently as she modeled a khaki green miniskirt paired with a matching top – the video chopped and changed scenes as Raisman was seen sitting on a bench amid greenery, practicing lawn-set yoga moves, and lying back in the grass with one hand placed to her chest.

Aly was eventually filmed confidently crossing a park area – “POSITIVE SCROLLING ALWAYS” appeared in text as the Silk Milk partner blew the camera a kiss.

It’s also a #AerieReal deal for the campaign, fronted by singer Kelsea Ballerini as well.

Aerie is definitely capitalizing on the self-acceptance and wellness trends currently sweeping social media. Given the pressures Aly faced during her years as a pro gymnast, she seems the perfect face to deliver the message.

“This is your sign to take a pause and get some fresh air! Whenever social media begins to feel like too much, I know that’s my sign to take a break and remind myself that there’s more to my story than my Instagram story… How do you prioritize your mental health? @Aerie #AerieREAL #AeriePartner,” a caption read.

Aly Raisman opens up on values

Speaking to Refinery29 about her ambassador role, Aly revealed her mindset, stating:

“There’s so much pressure on women; I’ve talked about this with a lot of women who do different things. It’s so disturbing and so sad. It’s not only mean and hurtful, but it also perpetuates abuse in my opinion. Because if you’re shaming women for what they’re wearing, you’re kind of — without meaning it, maybe, I think most people have good intentions — making it seem like you’re letting the abuser off the hook, which is unacceptable.”

Aly is also a survivor of sexual abuse at the hands of jailed and disgraced USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.