Gymnast Aly Raisman in bikini shows summer style

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is stunning in a series of summer-ready looks, also including a beach-ready bikini.

The former athlete and Fierce Five member continues to front clothing retailer Aerie, and a new campaign today showed her looking her best. Aly, 26, boasts collections with the sporty apparel label, with this video bringing mash-ups of the “Summer Style Sesh” she was so glad to be “back” for.

Aly Raisman stuns in swimwear for summer style show

The 2016 Olympics face, who joins stars including singer Kelsea Ballerini in fronting Aerie, was looking fit and fabulous as she paraded around a series of outfits while indoors and backed by white drapes and a rail of clothes.

Going runway style and a little tongue-in-cheek, the Massachusetts native modeled cute denim shorts and a white swimsuit, a crop top, and patterned shorts, plus a white bikini she paired with an acid-wash denim jacket – the brunette also included a tan skirt and white top look.

Also wearing white Birkenstock-style sandals, the gymnast flaunted her Pilates-honed figure, going low-key with her waved hair worn down and even blowing fans a kiss.

“REAL Summer Style with Aly Raisman” appeared in text across the video.

Addressing her 2 million+ followers, Aly wrote: “So excited to join @Aerie for a REAL Summer Style sesh. Join me, @abbeybergman and Aerie stylist @erincrittling for a look at new Aerie swim and more. Happening live on @Aerie’s FB on June 10th at 12:30PM EST! See you there. #AerieREAL #AeriePartner.”

Aly joined American Eagle back in 2018 with a body-positive vibe as she fronted its Anti-Photoshop Campaign. “I love how Aerie doesn’t Photoshop anything. I think it’s so wonderful for young girls and women to see that, because we put so much pressure on ourselves. I’m very proud to be a part of it,” she told Fashionista about going untouched.

Aly Raisman thanks Aerie for support

The Silk Milk partner added: “I love everything that [Aerie] stands for. They could not have been more supportive with everything going on right now in my personal life; it’s been very public, but they’ve been incredibly supportive and that’s why I love working with them, because they encourage you to be real.”

Aly’s Aerie campaigns have also touched on an issue close to the gymnast. In 2018, Aerie partnered with a charity Aly chose – Darkness to Light. The organization supports empowering adults in preventing child sex abuse.

Raisman has testified that she suffered years of sexual abuse at the hands of jailed USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar – also plaintiffs in the mass case are fellow gymnasts Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney.