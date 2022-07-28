Gymnast Aly Raisman impresses in plunging braless dress

Aly Raisman smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman has dedicated three Instagram posts to her stunning 2022 ESPYS look.

The 28-year-old Fierce Five member was just one of the many celebrities gracing the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood last weekend – the annual calendar event was also attended by cookbook queen Ayesha Curry, and actress Aubrey Plaza, plus fellow gymnast Livvy Dunne.

Posting a dress snap for her two million+ followers six days ago, Aly stunned in a classy and girly look, upping her prom dress vibes and going low-cut in a braless gown.

Now topping 17,000 likes, the gorgeous shot showed Aly looking deep into the camera as she exuded effortless elegance. Fans saw the 2016 Olympics face in a blush pink and floral embellished dress, one boasting a sweetheart neckline and cute cap sleeves.

Aly added a tiny silver necklace, wearing pink blush to match her lip gloss, plus her long dark locks in a high ponytail via a semi-up-do.

“ESPYs,” she wrote with a kiss and heart emoji, then thanking her glam team. A swipe showed the Massachusetts native smiling and posing confidently on the red carpet.

Also shared was a low-key selfie with Aly’s “date” for the night – not a boyfriend, but the gymnast’s bestie and cancer survivor, Abbey Bergman. The two are both signed to clothing retailer Aerie and have recently appeared jointly in campaigns for the popular brand.

“The best date I could ask for!!! @abbeybergman love going on adventures with you 🤍🤍🤍 Thank you @espn & ESPYS for having us,” a caption read.

Aly Raisman stuns in new Aerie campaign

Aly continues her loyalty to the Aerie brand she represents, one also affording her collab opportunities. Earlier this month, Raisman stunned fans while posing confidently on a race track. She flaunted her Gold Medal figure in tight black cycle shorts, a cute matching tee, plus sneakers.

Aly has also been sharing what Aerie has been up to. Amid mass branding revamps also seeing lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret turn more inclusive, Aerie is fighting to represent all kinds of people. The latest sees the apparel brand featuring Down’s syndrome models.

Aly Raisman celebrates Aerie supporting those with disabilities

Posting with her crew of models this week, Aly shouted out Aerie and its inclusivity edge, writing: “I’m proud to partner with @Aerie and Special Olympics, a global inclusion movement to create a community that recognizes everyone’s unique abilities! Plus, 100% of the purchase price of Aerie’s limited-edition tee benefits Special Olympics. #aeriereal #aeriepartner.”