Gymnast Aly Raisman hikes up leg to ‘start the conversation’

Aly Raisman smiles in a baseball cap. Pic credit: @alyraisman/Instagram

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is stunning fans while yanking up her leg in spandex as she gets real and breaks down barriers.

The 26-year-old Fierce Five member, already a respected face in the world of mental health reform, today updated her social media to address another issue that’s often taboo, using her post to announce her partnership with Modern Fertility.

Aly Raisman impresses with Pilates moves and new announcement

Aly shared a mash-up video that included her speaking and showing off her Gold Medal body while doing slow and sustained Pilates movements.

The 1-minute, 4-second footage saw Aly say that “as an athlete,” she’s very “aware of my body…I have a set routine” and that she knows “what to do.”

The camera then showed the 2016 Olympic face in a tabletop position and lifting her toned leg up as she wore leggings and a sports bra.

Aly continued that it’s important to know “how” her body is “doing” from a fertility and hormones perspective – the audio led neatly into a caption explaining more.

Raisman, who said that fertility isn’t just a “female issue,” wrote:

“So excited to share this. I’m teaming up with @modernfertility and other athletes to start the conversation around why it’s so important to have ownership of our fertility & body, including information about our fertility hormones. Shouldn’t we all feel comfortable talking and getting the information we need about our bodies, our fertility hormones, and our reproductive health?”

Acknowledging that not everyone wants kids, the Aerie partner added that she isn’t trying to get pregnant right now but that knowing about her hormones is nonetheless useful and can help her “plan for the future.”

In the post, which also included outdoor footage of Aly, the caption continued: “I’ll be going live on my IG account today with Modern Fertility’s co-founder Carly Leahy to talk about my journey & experience of learning more about my body.”

Aly Raisman fronting major brands

The retired gymnast is clearly a firm favorite with brands looking for exposure on Instagram.

She’s also fronted Silk Milk and Amazon in the past, although her biggest gig right now is with clothing retailer Aerie. The brand also boasts singer Kelsea Ballerini and actress Antonia Gentry as promo faces.

In April, Aly proved her endorsement potential extends to just about anything as she posed to promote oral care brand SmileDirectClub.

Aly is followed by 2.1 million on Instagram. Celebrity followers include gymnast McKayla Maroney and supermodel Gigi Hadid.