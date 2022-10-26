Gwyneth Paltrow arrived at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Solaire Culture Exhibition Opening looking stunning in stripes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/S_bukley

Gwyneth Paltrow turned heads with her stunning get-up at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Solaire Culture Exhibition Opening.

The 50-year-old actress arrived at the Anniversary celebration in a stunning, striped wraparound dress. The dress featured a split in the torso that showed off her toned midriff.

Paltrow’s dress was white with both horizontal and vertical black stripes running its length. The skirt of the dress was layered tightly together at her waist and featured a thigh-high slit in the side.

Additionally, the dress featured one sleeve with the fabric layered into a floral shape over the shoulder. Her other arm and shoulder were left sleeveless.

Paltrow kept her makeup and accessories fairly minimal for the picture.

She wore her blond hair down and grazing her shoulders and donned a few rings on one finger.

Paltrow stunned at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary

Paltrow’s stunning striped dress was warranted for the star-studded event. Veuve Clicquot rolled out the blue carpet for her and other stars to celebrate its 250th Anniversary.

Gwyneth Paltrow stunned at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary champagne party as she donned a gorgeous striped, wraparound dress for the occasion. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/BACKGRID

Veuve Clicquot is a champagne brand first founded in 1772 by Madame Clicquot. After her husband’s death, Clicquot took over his wine business.

With her skill, she created a technique called riddling to develop early champagne. She is also credited as being the first to develop Champagne Rosé.

Veuve Clicquot was acquired by Louis Vuitton in 1986 and remains under the ownership of his multinational corporation, LVMH group, today.

Gal Gadot was another star who walked the blue carpet at Veuve Clicquot’s celebration. She marked the occasion on Instagram by sharing a glimpse of her blue carpet look.

Gadot went with a stunning, formfitting zebra-print sleeveless dress with spaghetti straps for the event. She looked radiant as she smiled over her shoulder while posing on the carpet.

Paltrow opened up about turning 50

Paltrow’s stunning arrival at Veuve Clicquot’s star-studded event comes just a few weeks after she celebrated turning 50.

While not everyone enjoys turning 50, Paltrow revealed that she was very happy to reach the milestone birthday. While speaking to People, she explained that she has never felt better than she does now.

This feeling of confidence didn’t come easily, though. At age 40, she began to feel panicked about aging and feared society wouldn’t support her anymore.

However, at 50, she has learned to work through that mindset by focusing on feeling confident and attractive in her skin instead of focusing on what others think.

It was this confidence that inspired her to pose for a daring birthday photo. The photo saw Paltrow posing nude and covered in glittering gold paint to ring in her 50th birthday.

Paltrow seems to be enjoying everything that 50 is bringing, and she also looks as stunning as ever, whether she’s clad in a striped wraparound dress or gold paint.