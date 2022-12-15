Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her success in style as she releases a new goop line with a group of famous friends. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Gwyneth Paltrow has achieved a great amount of success as an actress and businesswoman, but the blonde beauty just celebrated another accomplishment and looked fabulous in the process.

The goop founder gathered with friends and associates in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of her latest endeavor with the lifestyle brand G. Label.

Gwyneth shared images from the G. Label soiree on her Instagram page for the enjoyment of her 8.2 million followers.

The IG carousel had a few appearances from well-known faces, including Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, E! News personality Morgan Stewart, and fashion stylist Rachel Zoe.

As Gwyneth revealed in a caption accompanying the shots, the ladies dined on caviar, sipped cocktails, and perused the G. Label fashions.

Of course, the ladies represented Gwyneth’s new clothing line, G. Label, as they mingled.

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates G. Label launch

Gwyneth looked stunning in head-to-toe black, with the dark gown she was wearing having a plunging neckline. She turned up the elegance, pairing the simple black dress with a long-sleeve black fur. She decorated her neckline with a funky chain featuring pendants in multiple sizes.

The businesswoman rocked minimal makeup, allowing her naturally beautiful face to shine.

Gwyneth’s hair was sleek and straight, with blonde tresses falling past her shoulders.

Gwyneth invited fans to check out her shop and provided a link for her followers.

Gwyneth’s caption read, “Cocktails and Caviar and G. Label! Oh my! An amazing gathering with some of the best women (and a sexy Santa) to celebrate G. Label by goop. Seeing everyone show up in G. Label, styled in their own way, truly made my night. Link in bio to shop #glabelbygoop.”

Fans who want to dress like Gwyneth and sport G. Label swag are in luck because her designs are for sale on the goop website.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s G. Label by goop

As with many goop products, G. Label clothing has a hefty price tag.

For example, the faux fur coat that Gwyneth wore to her G. Label party, the Gerry Faux Fur Jacket, retails for $895.

Another item that Gwyneth rocked was the Chidi Lock Charm, a golden pendant that was attached to a chain necklace with a retail price of $1,600.

And while Gwyneth’s G. Label items may be on the pricier side for many, cost probably wasn’t an issue for the wealthy friends she invited to her event.