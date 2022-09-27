Gwyneth Paltrow nude in gold paint for birthday celebration

Gwyneth Paltrow is nude and gold to celebrate her 50th birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is shimmering for her 50th birthday as she takes on the new age with grace.

The blonde businesswoman shared a shot on social media on Thursday to celebrate her golden years.

Gwyneth posed against a white block, with one leg bent on the outside of the block while the other appears straight.

She had one arm resting across the top of the block and the other elbow resting on it as she placed her hand on her head.

Looking down for a rather stoic shot, Gwyneth was the epitome of beauty and grace to welcome in her birthday.

Emphasizing her golden years, Gwyneth decided the best way to celebrate was to go completely nude and covered in shimmering gold paint.

She simply captioned the post “50,” with star emojis on either side of the number. Since it was posted Thursday morning, the post has received over 435 thousand likes from her millions of followers.

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on golden nude photoshoot

Over on Goop, the question was asked: Is this going to be Gwyneth’s last nude photo shoot ever?

Initially, it seems that Gwyneth wasn’t sure how the shoot would turn out. She knew that she was going to be painted gold and that she “had to be naked” for the shoot, and the idea from the beginning was for this nude shoot to celebrate her 50th birthday.

She added, “I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing. It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.”

After going over some of her beauty and skincare routines for the shoot, Gwyneth gave a vague answer about whether or not she would have another nude shoot.

“I think aging is actually a beautiful thing. We just need to open our perceptions. As you become more yourself, in integrity, your life really opens up.”

Gwyneth Paltrow jumped in bikini ahead of turning 50

As her milestone birthday approached, Gwyneth shared a candid black and white shot of herself as she jumped in a bikini.

Though she was preparing to turn another year older, Gwyneth shined in the picture and looked as young and fit as ever as her toned abs and legs were highlighted in the photo.

She added some musings to the goop website about how she felt about approaching 50, leaving several paragraphs of her thoughts for her followers to read. The goop blog post can be accessed here.