Gwyneth Paltrow is topless by the pool to sell jeans for Goop

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow went for a simplistic approach to advertise jeans from her brand, Goop.

Gwyneth employed a strategy that commanded attention in a recent video promoting a pair of wide-legged jeans.

Proving that sex sells, Gwyneth went topless by the pool to show off not only the fashionable denim but also her svelte figure.

The 50-year-old blonde beauty shared a video of herself to her Instagram Story, clad in nothing but a pair of Geiger Wide-Leg Jeans from Goop.

As she walked towards the pool, Gwyneth took in the beautiful landscape surrounding her, including lush green grass, a crisp blue sky, and fluffy white clouds.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gwyneth’s blonde hair was down and slicked back, looking as though she just emerged from a dip in the refreshing water.

Gwyneth Paltrow is the epitome of simplistic beauty to promote Goop jeans

She stood on her tiptoes and faced away from the camera before slightly turning, avoiding an NSFW moment by covering her bare chest with her cleverly placed arms.

Gwyneth didn’t speak during the short recording, but she didn’t need to because her physique and the jeans did all the talking.

Gwyneth’s jeans of choice for the video are the Geiger Wide-Leg Jeans, which normally retail for $295 but are currently on sale for $177. The jeans come in a versatile medium blue shade and are available in waist sizes 24 through 31.

Made in Italy of 100 percent cotton, the Geigers feature a high-rise waistline, and the perfectly-placed back pockets create a lifting effect for the derriere, flattering any body type.

In addition to women’s fashion, Goop also offers beauty, wellness, food, and home goods and products. Living a healthy lifestyle is important to Gwyneth, and it shows not only in her brand but also in her appearance.

Gwyneth looks fabulous at 50 thanks to a regimented skincare routine, clean diet, and regular exercise

Last year, the Se7en actress shared some of her beauty tips and tricks with Shape ahead of turning 50. Gwyneth revealed that she’s adamant about good skincare, regular exercise, and a clean diet.

When it comes to staying in good physical shape, Gwyneth adheres to regular exercise, including Ashtanga yoga and working out with her longtime celebrity trainer, Tracy Anderson.

Gwyneth said of beginning Ashtanga yoga in her 20s, “I was committed to it, went six days a week, and it transformed my body and my mind.”

As far as her diet is concerned, Gwyneth follows a paleo-based diet and avoids eating sugars and grains. The mom of two is also sure to eat plenty of protein, vegetables, and olive oil, and she limits her alcohol consumption.

As someone who has dry skin, Gwyneth has found that one beauty trick, in particular, has helped her maintain a youthful glow: using night creams during the day, a trick she says she learned from her mom, Blythe Danner.

Turning 50 may seem daunting to many, but for Gwyneth, it wasn’t, thanks to years of taking care of her body.

“I actually feel great turning 50. I feel really lucky that I have my health (touch wood) and strength in my body,” the Goop founder said. “I feel like many of the decisions I made in my late 20s, my 30s, and my 40s are paying dividends now.”