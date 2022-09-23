Gwyneth Paltrow in string bikini jumps for joy ahead of 50th birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow in a bikini is jumping in the air ahead of her milestone birthday celebration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

As Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates an important birthday, the semi-retired actress is jumping for joy and defying gravity.

The Goop founder shared a photo on her Instagram for her 8.1 million followers on the platform.

She captioned the black-and-white photo, “Musings on a milestone,” and seemingly referred to her upcoming birthday.

The photo featured Gwyneth in motion with her arms in the air, and her toes pointed.

Her blonde tresses blew in the wind as she posed with her mouth open, appearing to smile.

Behind Gwyneth were rows of beautifully manicured trees and freshly cut grass, with one of Gwyneth’s feet casting a shadow on the lawn beneath her.

The sun hit the top of the actress’ head, and although the photo didn’t feature color, the sky appeared cloudless.

Fans may miss the actress, who last appeared on the big screen for Avengers: Endgame in 2019. However, Gwyneth doesn’t seem to miss acting, if her recent words are any indication.

Gwyneth Paltrow does not miss acting

Gwyneth recently did an interview with the TODAY show and discussed her life as a mother and discomfort with fame. She also talked about her passions and success as the head of a health and wellness brand.

The Iron Man actress took over the role of CEO for Goop in 2016, and now, the brand is valued at $250 million.

With most of her focus on Goop, she isn’t thinking about acting, even though members of her team encourage it.

Gwyneth shared, “I really don’t miss it all. I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I’m sure I still will at some point. The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how we’re able to create a product out of thin air that we believe in so much.”

Gwyneth Paltrow promised her mom a play performance

Gwyneth reiterated to TODAY host Willie Geist, “I don’t daydream about the movie business at all.”

However, Gwyneth’s famous mother, Blythe Danner, would like to see her act once more.

Gwyneth explained, “I did promise my mother that at some point before I die, told her that I would go and do a play. So I’m going to deliver on that promise at some point.”

For now, Gwyneth is enjoying her wildly successful brand, all before the age of 50.