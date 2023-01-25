Gwyneth Paltrow has become a household name as an actress, entrepreneur, and, perhaps, a philosopher.

The goop founder had something on her mind in a video shared on her Instagram page for her 8.2 million followers on the platform.

The video showed Gwyneth in a black bikini as she recorded herself engaged in some essential self-care.

Her latest bikini share wasn’t the first of its kind. A day prior, Gwyneth shared a bikini image with a friend on the beach.

However, what made this post different was that it included a video and a question that many women might relate to if they listened.

The video started in a luminous bathroom where Gwyneth was in the process of getting ready.

Gwyneth Paltrow in black bikini with question about eye patches

Gwyneth’s blonde hair was parted in the center for a casual look as she engaged in self-care.

One of Gwyneth’s self-care rituals involved undereye patches, which reduce darkness and increase collagen production.

As Gwyneth put the eye patches underneath her eye, she had some questions about the precise placement of the item. She showed that the eye patches could be placed with the thinner side close to the tear duct or in a reverse way.

Gwyneth wore a black bikini top and matching bottoms as she mused to the camera and asked viewers for their opinions.

The question was certainly practical and would likely elicit numerous responses.

One knowledgeable fan explained that the positioning of the eye patches depended upon the intended use. The commenter wrote, “Small towards inner eye when you are focused on lines. Big towards inner eye when you’re working on puffy.”

Pic credit: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Another commenter had other things on her mind. She wrote, “👁️ am seriously looking at your insane body!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Hopefully, Gwyneth found the insight she was looking for with the video. And fans who wish to purchase Gwyneth’s eye patches are in luck.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s company goop

Gwyneth founded her company, goop, a lifestyle brand, 14 years ago in 2008.

Last month she won an award from Women’s Wear Daily for the 2022 Brand of The Year.

The goop founder began her luxurious lifestyle brand in 2008, and she hasn’t looked back since.

WWD reported that goop sales expanded rapidly online in the past year.

In the video shared above, Gwyneth wore the GOOPGENES Lift + Depuff Eye Masks which retail for $125 and come with 30 sets.

The top-selling goop product, GoopGlow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator, encourages even skin tone and energized skin. Fans can buy the item for $125 at Sephora or on the goop website.