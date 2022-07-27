Gwyneth Paltrow in a strapless bikini for milk bath

Gwyneth Paltrow got in a milk bath to promote her newest Goop product. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

No one’s crying over spilled milk here — especially Gwyneth Paltrow after submerging herself in the liquid for her latest marketing shot.

The actress, 49, launched her own wellness brand, Goop, back in 2008.

The beauty line includes a wide variety of products such as lotions, supplements, clothing, and candles.

Most recently, Goop dropped its newest product, the Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk.

The brand recently revealed a behind-the-scenes shot of Gwyneth to showcase the “Instagram vs. Reality” aspect of getting the right promotional shot for the product.

Goop uploaded two photos to their Instagram, first showing Gwyneth in a milk bath while gripping the edge of the tub.

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a tiny white bikini in milk bath for Goop

With a nervous, open-mouthed expression on her face, Gwyneth posed in the blow-up tub as crew members held a Lowe’s bucket over her head.

For the photoshoot, she wore a strapless white bikini, even though her body was mostly covered by the “milk” in the bath for the ending shots.

The second photo in the swipe-through showed the final result of the shoot, with Gwyneth’s face cuddled by the opaque, milky liquid that was made to represent her new product.

“Reality vs. Instagram. Thanks, GP, for being our designated guinea pig,” Goop wrote in the caption to salute their leader.

The brand’s Instagram page has posted a series of other shots to promote their new “Sleep Milk,” which were all results of Gwyneth’s time in the inflated milk tub.

“How is it that Gwyneth is turning 50 in September and her skin looks like this?” Goop wrote on a close-up shot of the actress.

Gwyneth Paltrow is looking forward to turning 50

Especially with a whole line of wellness products to keep her looking young, Gwyneth recently told The Today Show that she is excited about her upcoming 50th birthday in September.

“First of all, I’m so surprised and delighted that I’m not freaked out about it. Because when I was turning 40, I was a mess and I was so anxious about it and I had grief and it felt really scary,” she said.

“I feel so good. I’m so happy to be turning 50, I feel so grateful, I’m so happy that I have my health,” she continued.

She went on to say that she has already grieved the physical aspect of getting older and she feels like this point in her life feels like a “software update.”

Gwyneth’s Goop products, including her newest overnight Sleep Milk, are available for purchase on the company’s website.