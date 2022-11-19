Gwyneth Paltrow pictured at the premiere of Mortdecai. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-136/StarMaxWorldwide

Gwyneth Paltrow drops into a bikini to model the results of one of her Goop serums.

The Iron Man actress launched the wellness and lifestyle brand in 2008 but faced criticism for her advice and treatment methods.

Despite the naysayers, the brand remains popular and has a loyal fanbase. The brand continues to host a wellness summit and has a print magazine, a podcast, and a Netflix docuseries.

At 50, Paltrow is a testament to her products with an age-defying look, glowing skin, and a fit physique to boot.

In an Instagram Story, she took questions with one asking how she deals with spots and uneven skin tone.

Paltrow went braless in a selfie, professing to have a “miracle” product to help deal with the skin issues in question.

She touted the GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk, which is a multi-acid milk serum for use at night that targets uneven texture, wrinkles, dullness, spots, and clogged pores.

Pic credit: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow announces change to Goop

Paltrow shared some photos with her husband, Brad Falchuk, while announcing a change to her Goop newsletters in a recent Instagram post.

She announced that the newsletter is going back to having a personal touch in the caption of the IG Post, writing, “If you’re a longtime goop follower (thank you), you may have noticed that we’re going old-school with our Thursday newsletters.”

She added that the new newsletter will add little notes on recent findings, travels, cooking, and what is inspiring her at the time.

The Goop founder shared photos from her recent trip to New Orleans for her cousin’s wedding, with more information coming in her newsletter for subscribers.

Paltrow also launched a gift guide for the holiday season with a video showing what is in store from her holiday workshop.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop signs a deal with Audible

Goop is expanding its reach with a new multi-project deal with Amazon subsidiary Audible.

According to Deadline, four titles have been agreed upon in the deal for The Goop Pursuit collection, a new title that will be a part of best-in-class Audible Originals.

The upcoming series will reportedly “explore some of life’s most significant pillars: pleasure, healing, beauty, and change.”

The titles are scheduled to launch on January 12, 2023, and Paltrow will make introductions for each of the series.

Healing in A Sick Society, hosted by psychiatrist Will Siu, Leaning Into Pleasure, hosted by Penda N’diaye, Finding Beauty, hosted by LGBTQAI activist Jodie Patterson and Coming Home to Yourself, hosted by Dr. Thema S. Bryant.